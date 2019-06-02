Green Worship raises N4m for five charity organisations in Nigeria

Green Worship, the Live Recording Worship Concert convened by Wale Adenuga to benefit charities has raised N4 million for five Nigerian charity organisations, with more still expected to be donated through proceeds generated from CD sales from its maiden edition.

Green Worship is an evening of worship featuring some of Nigeria’s most popular gospel artistes in a live recording benefit concert. As an initiative of Worship for Change, where awareness and support is raised for charities caring for orphans and children with special needs.

The compiled music recording of its maiden edition was sold within and outside Nigeria with the intent to raise funds to assist these charities. Charities that benefited from the maiden edition are Leprosy Mission Nigeria, Cerebral Palsy Centre, Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria, Lady Atinuke Oyindamola Memorial Home and Patrick Speech and Language Centre. The second edition of Green Worship is set to hold on 5 June, 2019 at the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos with over twelve leading worship ministers set to take the stage in worship of God.

To attend and support this initiative please visit www.greenworship.org or follow @greenworship on social media.

Check out pictures below

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo June 1, 2019

Court grants Naira Marley N2m bail; Oshiomhole ordered away for breaching protocol at presidential inauguration and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the stories that drove conversation this week: SEC bars Oando’s Wale Tinubu, five others from public companies The ...

Bernard Dayo May 31, 2019

The Late 5: SEC bars Oando’s Wale Tinubu, five others from public companies; Sanwo-Olu appoints Ayinde as Chief of Staff | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Court dismisses suit against acting CJN  The FCT High Court, on Friday ...

Bernard Dayo May 31, 2019

The Timi Dakolo backlash for alleging Pastor Fatoyinbo sexually abuses COZA members shows that churches aren’t ready for #MeToo

The internet on Thursday was all about Timi Dakolo spilling some tea on his Instagram, wherein he called out a ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 31, 2019

Just In: PENGASSAN President, Francis Johnson dies

President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Francis Johnson, is dead. As reported by ...

Bernard Dayo May 31, 2019

The Big 5: Sanwo-Olu signs executive order on refuse, traffic management; EFCC to arraign JAMB official who claimed snake swallowed N35m | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Sanwo-Olu signs executive order on refuse, traffic management New governor ...

Bernard Dayo May 30, 2019

The Late 5: Court of Appeal sacks Ned Nwoko as PDP senator-elect; EFCC debunks arrest of former Gov Okorocha | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Court of Appeal sacks Ned Nwoko as PDP senator-elect  The Court of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail