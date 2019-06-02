Green Worship raises N4m for five charity organisations in Nigeria

Green Worship, the Live Recording Worship Concert convened by Wale Adenuga to benefit charities has raised N4 million for five Nigerian charity organisations, with more still expected to be donated through proceeds generated from CD sales from its maiden edition.

Green Worship is an evening of worship featuring some of Nigeria’s most popular gospel artistes in a live recording benefit concert. As an initiative of Worship for Change, where awareness and support is raised for charities caring for orphans and children with special needs.

The compiled music recording of its maiden edition was sold within and outside Nigeria with the intent to raise funds to assist these charities. Charities that benefited from the maiden edition are Leprosy Mission Nigeria, Cerebral Palsy Centre, Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria, Lady Atinuke Oyindamola Memorial Home and Patrick Speech and Language Centre. The second edition of Green Worship is set to hold on 5 June, 2019 at the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos with over twelve leading worship ministers set to take the stage in worship of God.

To attend and support this initiative please visit www.greenworship.org or follow @greenworship on social media.

Check out pictures below