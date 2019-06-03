The Big 5: Don’t attack Buhari, obey constituted authorities and shun violence, Kumuyi tells Christians; US demands social media handles from visa applicants | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

Don’t attack Buhari, obey constituted authorities and shun violence, Kumuyi tells Christians

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, on Sunday urged Christians not to attack the President of the country through any means. Kumuyi, who gave the admonition during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church headquarters, Gbagada, in Lagos, said that real Christians must obey constituted authorities and shun violence.

US demands social media handles from visa applicants

The United States State Department says people will now have to submit their social media usernames when applying for a visa into the North American country. According to the BBC, the new regulations also require that people also submit five years’ worth of email addresses and phone numbers. This is part of the state department’s plan to ensure national security in the country.

Oshiomhole lacks the temperament to lead a political party – Oyegun

Erstwhile National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has absolved himself of allegations of being behind the current travails of his successor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, describing the former labour leader as a master of the art of deception and author of confusion.

58 APC senators backing Lawan – Kalu

Former Abia governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) senator-elect Orji Uzor Kalu has revealed that all the 58 progressive senators-elect and the only Young Progressive Party (YPP) senator-elect are backing Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan.

Lawan is seeking to occupy the Senate President’s seat when the Ninth National Assembly opens on June 11. According to Kalu, the identified senators have signed up in support of the Senate Leader.

We are also victims of crime – Miyetti Allah

Baba Usman, national secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, says the herders are also on the receiving end of insecurity in the country.

In an interview with PUNCH, Usman said criminality should not be associated with just one tribe, religion or ethnicity.He explained that the herders are also victims of the crimes just as some of them are among the criminals perpetrating the crimes. According to him, the social menace has cost the herders over two million cows.