Rambo: Last Blood, Jessica Jones season 3, The Goldfinch – Here are the movie trailers you might have missed during the week

It was a whirlwind of movie trailers during the week. Case in point: Pixar’s new animation film Onward, which imagines Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers. A new horror feature from A24 about a killer dress – In Fabric. And The Kitchen, a crime thriller film starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elizabeth Moss as three women trying to take on a local mob.

Nothing was out from Nollywood during the week. I’m still expecting the trailer for the Sharon Ooja-led EbonyLife Film Oloture, which had a private screening last week and had been garnering positive reviews. Here are the trailers from during the week:

Rambo: Last Blood

Rambo is back, and he’s a cowboy now. Yee-haw! The fifth installment in the Rambo franchise has Sylvester Stallone looking chillingly vengeful, and drenched in his own blood in the first trailer. Cars explode with big orange fire while people drop dead. Also, pre-summer country jam Old Town Road playing in the background. It’s a bit on the nose, though. Rambo: Last Blood is out September 20, 2019.

Jessica Jones 3

When Netflix was cancelling its Marvel shows like Daredevil and Luke Cage, I was a little worried that we won’t get a final curtain on Jessica Jones. Now, Netflix has released a brief teaser for the final season. How magnanimous. There’s not much in the teaser, but it does feel that Netflix’s last remaining Marvel series will end on a high note. Jessica Jones is out June 14, 2019.

The Goldfinch

I had no idea that Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer-winning 2014 novel The Goldfinch was being adapted a movie. The Goldfinch has a stellar cast in Sarah Paulson, Ansel Egort, Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Jeffrey Wright. The trailer has big dramatic moments filtered through pain and loss. It feels Oscar-baity. Not a bad thing though. The Goldfinch is out September 13, 2019.

Onward

Guys, we have another Pixar animation on our hands – Onward. It takes place in fantasy world with creatures and whatnot, and the trailer zeroes in on Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers and their interesting dynamic. Nothing more. We need more footage, Pixar. Onward has been slated for March 2019 release.

The Kitchen

Was there not to love about Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elizabeth Moss banding together to take on a local mob?

In Fabric

This is an A24 horror movie about an evil dress. Nothing else to say.