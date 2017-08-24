“Grounds for divorce” “She married a pig” | Twitter outrage over husband’s dirty lifestyle

TwitterNG is showing its claws again after this video of a wife returning to her house to meet a horrifyingly dirty kitchen was posted.

WATCH:

That’s just nasty. *goosebumps*

Between calls for divorce and people playing devil’s advocate, this conversation on gender roles and chores is not dying down anytime soon. See below:

Reactions:

Boy, bye

Irreconcilable differences

Male privilege

The husband’s defence

Pig

Rejected

Calls for cover up

Better people

Thank you, wise one.

