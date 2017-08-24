“Grounds for divorce” “She married a pig” | Twitter outrage over husband’s dirty lifestyle

TwitterNG is showing its claws again after this video of a wife returning to her house to meet a horrifyingly dirty kitchen was posted.
WATCH:
The wife traveled for just one week only to come back to meet the whole house messed up by the husband… pic.twitter.com/FoT2CwTiVc
— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 23, 2017
That’s just nasty. *goosebumps*
Between calls for divorce and people playing devil’s advocate, this conversation on gender roles and chores is not dying down anytime soon. See below:
When u tell them cooking, washing & keeping d house tidy are basic survival skills not peculiar to the female gender alone,they won't agree.
— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 23, 2017
These kind of males be disgracing the manhood upandan.
— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 23, 2017
Reactions:
Boy, bye
He either cleaning all that shit or moving tf out pic.twitter.com/fsxrR9zP8B
— SANI SANI✨ (@cruddyysani) August 23, 2017
He would clean it up before he moves out
— Sunflower 🍁☀ (@OOF3103) August 23, 2017
Irreconcilable differences
Grounds for divorce. WTF?!
— Morenike (@kinnihun) August 23, 2017
Grounds for divorce. She's married to a pig. Marriage to animals is illegal
— Rick Juan Da Chef (@YaBoyKyt) August 23, 2017
— 703MadeMe (@OldJaySimpson) August 24, 2017
I would have been a whole divorced woman smh my damn dog can keep a kitchen cleaner than that
— Tori Danielle Nance (@IamToriDanielle) August 24, 2017
Male privilege
Ooof! My dad, now 74, did something similar when we left for three weeks. He borrowed dishes from neighbors so he wouldn't have to wash. 😒
— Beatriz Valenzuela (@BeatrizVNews) August 23, 2017
This right here is the result of "if she can't cook and clean.." I tell people my dad cooked and did chores to help out my husband HAS TO!
— ♥Olohimai (@Girliegiftie) August 23, 2017
My father is beyond particular about his kitchen being cleanly (more than mom). He might die on sight seeing this 😳
— Kendalind (@Ijustfangirl) August 23, 2017
It's sad that our parents are so concerned with raising good wives that they neglect to raise good husbands for other people's daughters.
— Àràmọnụ (@aaramonu) August 23, 2017
Who raised the man???
— Kiing Ajeoritsedebi (@maSugarlipz) August 23, 2017
The husband’s defence
Hello lady,that man left home after you. He too hasn't been home for a week…ask him to 'je wo' (confess)
— Livin' Gloriously (@olaniranmichael) August 23, 2017
Pig
His trifling behind covered that plate like if he doesn't see the maggots they don't exist. Omg!
— K. Jeanette (@Conscious_Filth) August 24, 2017
You see things like this and wonder if he ever did chores growing up. Families need to learn that chores ain't for specific gender
— kayode.segun (@IamSakay) August 23, 2017
How is this even possible? To completely disregard the sanitation of your OWN HOUSE to this extent? I need to vomit
— Roland (@kaytheboy) August 23, 2017
My skin wont stop itching argghh 😷😷
— Hyperion (@TJ_Slacks_off) August 23, 2017
She married an oversized baby.. 😂😂
— CHUKWUNONSO (@AndreGatsby_) August 23, 2017
— Mariana (@MariaKinawa) August 24, 2017
Dear Madam,
On behalf of all men, we sincerely apologize that you have to live with a pig in the shape of a man.
Thank you.
— KAMAL (@raluomeli) August 23, 2017
Rejected
On behalf of the Real Men Organisation we simply reject this Stewpid specie of a man. We pass him on to the zoo keepers.
Speaker (R.M.O)
— varietiesEp (@Okwachibz) August 24, 2017
On behalf of all the male race in this universe we apologize and kindly reject this man and hand him over to the pigs. Oya pigs over to you.
— Celph Titled (@AAbdulface) August 23, 2017
On behalf of the Real Men Organisation we simply reject this Stewpid specie of a man. We pass him on to the zoo keepers.
Speaker (R.M.O)
— varietiesEp (@Okwachibz) August 24, 2017
Calls for cover up
We just here wondering how this video got on social media
— Retired Yoruba Demon (@iam_tomilade) August 24, 2017
What's d point of running commentary for social media & pretending to be scandalized as if she hasn't been cleaning up after him for years
— Sammy (@Samuelngadi) August 24, 2017
Ya'll should check out the IG account she sent it to, apparently he abused her and left the house in anger when she told him to clean up! pic.twitter.com/zpH9uoJpLR
— A N Y I (@Ify_anyi) August 23, 2017
You people please marry people you love o & marry people who love you. So that when your imperfections manifest at home it will stay there.
— Somi (@SomiEkhasomhi) August 24, 2017
I still find it really irritating that the woman shamed her husband publicly by showing the world the maggot video
— CHUKWURA ASHIMEDUA (@ChukwuraMedua) August 24, 2017
Not washing dishes and living with a maggot infestation because your partner isn't available to clean is not an imperfection, but carry on.
— Barrister Ada-Ada (@Adahna) August 24, 2017
Husband is a pig living in a house with a kitchen so unkept. Wife is stupid for washing her dirty linens in public.
— C.M.C (@Cabana__M) August 23, 2017
It's not like when you see her outside, u can recognize her or her husband so please… The video is anonymous
— 🌷Lee ™ (@SheIsBukki) August 23, 2017
I don't think she should be surprised. Her husband have always exhibited this untidy tendency, maybe she wasn't paying attention.
— فعز عبد العزيز (@Faiz_WIN) August 23, 2017
Better people
Of course, it must be her fault somehow
— Web/Graphic/Cocktail (@WebDesignHer) August 23, 2017
Whether that video made it online or not, that level of filth will always be the bigger problem in that marriage, or the next one.
— J(ones) (@je_mc2) August 24, 2017
Thank you, wise one.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter