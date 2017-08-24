“Grounds for divorce” “She married a pig” | Twitter outrage over husband’s dirty lifestyle

TwitterNG is showing its claws again after this video of a wife returning to her house to meet a horrifyingly dirty kitchen was posted.

WATCH:

The wife traveled for just one week only to come back to meet the whole house messed up by the husband… pic.twitter.com/FoT2CwTiVc — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 23, 2017

That’s just nasty. *goosebumps*

Between calls for divorce and people playing devil’s advocate, this conversation on gender roles and chores is not dying down anytime soon. See below:

When u tell them cooking, washing & keeping d house tidy are basic survival skills not peculiar to the female gender alone,they won't agree. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 23, 2017

These kind of males be disgracing the manhood upandan. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 23, 2017

Reactions:

Boy, bye



He either cleaning all that shit or moving tf out pic.twitter.com/fsxrR9zP8B — SANI SANI✨ (@cruddyysani) August 23, 2017

He would clean it up before he moves out — Sunflower 🍁☀ (@OOF3103) August 23, 2017

Irreconcilable differences

Grounds for divorce. WTF?! — Morenike (@kinnihun) August 23, 2017

Grounds for divorce. She's married to a pig. Marriage to animals is illegal — Rick Juan Da Chef (@YaBoyKyt) August 23, 2017

I would have been a whole divorced woman smh my damn dog can keep a kitchen cleaner than that — Tori Danielle Nance (@IamToriDanielle) August 24, 2017

Male privilege

Ooof! My dad, now 74, did something similar when we left for three weeks. He borrowed dishes from neighbors so he wouldn't have to wash. 😒 — Beatriz Valenzuela (@BeatrizVNews) August 23, 2017

This right here is the result of "if she can't cook and clean.." I tell people my dad cooked and did chores to help out my husband HAS TO! — ♥Olohimai (@Girliegiftie) August 23, 2017

My father is beyond particular about his kitchen being cleanly (more than mom). He might die on sight seeing this 😳 — Kendalind (@Ijustfangirl) August 23, 2017

It's sad that our parents are so concerned with raising good wives that they neglect to raise good husbands for other people's daughters. — Àràmọnụ (@aaramonu) August 23, 2017

Who raised the man??? — Kiing Ajeoritsedebi (@maSugarlipz) August 23, 2017

The husband’s defence

Hello lady,that man left home after you. He too hasn't been home for a week…ask him to 'je wo' (confess) — Livin' Gloriously (@olaniranmichael) August 23, 2017

Pig

His trifling behind covered that plate like if he doesn't see the maggots they don't exist. Omg! — K. Jeanette (@Conscious_Filth) August 24, 2017

You see things like this and wonder if he ever did chores growing up. Families need to learn that chores ain't for specific gender — kayode.segun (@IamSakay) August 23, 2017

How is this even possible? To completely disregard the sanitation of your OWN HOUSE to this extent? I need to vomit — Roland (@kaytheboy) August 23, 2017

My skin wont stop itching argghh 😷😷 — Hyperion (@TJ_Slacks_off) August 23, 2017

She married an oversized baby.. 😂😂 — CHUKWUNONSO (@AndreGatsby_) August 23, 2017

Dear Madam, On behalf of all men, we sincerely apologize that you have to live with a pig in the shape of a man. Thank you. — KAMAL (@raluomeli) August 23, 2017

Rejected

On behalf of the Real Men Organisation we simply reject this Stewpid specie of a man. We pass him on to the zoo keepers. Speaker (R.M.O) — varietiesEp (@Okwachibz) August 24, 2017

On behalf of all the male race in this universe we apologize and kindly reject this man and hand him over to the pigs. Oya pigs over to you. — Celph Titled (@AAbdulface) August 23, 2017

On behalf of the Real Men Organisation we simply reject this Stewpid specie of a man. We pass him on to the zoo keepers. Speaker (R.M.O) — varietiesEp (@Okwachibz) August 24, 2017

Calls for cover up



We just here wondering how this video got on social media — Retired Yoruba Demon (@iam_tomilade) August 24, 2017

What's d point of running commentary for social media & pretending to be scandalized as if she hasn't been cleaning up after him for years — Sammy (@Samuelngadi) August 24, 2017

Ya'll should check out the IG account she sent it to, apparently he abused her and left the house in anger when she told him to clean up! pic.twitter.com/zpH9uoJpLR — A N Y I (@Ify_anyi) August 23, 2017

You people please marry people you love o & marry people who love you. So that when your imperfections manifest at home it will stay there. — Somi (@SomiEkhasomhi) August 24, 2017

I still find it really irritating that the woman shamed her husband publicly by showing the world the maggot video — CHUKWURA ASHIMEDUA (@ChukwuraMedua) August 24, 2017

Not washing dishes and living with a maggot infestation because your partner isn't available to clean is not an imperfection, but carry on. — Barrister Ada-Ada (@Adahna) August 24, 2017

Husband is a pig living in a house with a kitchen so unkept. Wife is stupid for washing her dirty linens in public. — C.M.C (@Cabana__M) August 23, 2017

It's not like when you see her outside, u can recognize her or her husband so please… The video is anonymous — 🌷Lee ™ (@SheIsBukki) August 23, 2017

I don't think she should be surprised. Her husband have always exhibited this untidy tendency, maybe she wasn't paying attention. — فعز عبد العزيز (@Faiz_WIN) August 23, 2017

Better people

Of course, it must be her fault somehow — Web/Graphic/Cocktail (@WebDesignHer) August 23, 2017

Whether that video made it online or not, that level of filth will always be the bigger problem in that marriage, or the next one. — J(ones) (@je_mc2) August 24, 2017

Thank you, wise one.