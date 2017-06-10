“He is shooting the moon and boxing the air” | Dino Melaye kicks as process to recall him begins

Special assistant to Kogi governor on electronic media, Gbenga Olorunpomi, on Saturday, shared photos of constituents in Odo Ape queueing up to append their signatures for the recall of Melaye.

“The people of Odo Ape say they no longer want senator Dino Melaye as their representative! See photos of the process,” he tweeted.

“The Dino recall process is alive and well in Kogi west. We just might make history.”

The Senator has in reaction claimed that that Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, has set aside N1 billion for the “unproductive venture” while the state is owing salaries and pensions.

Melaye tweeted, “Yahaya Bello: on recall of Dino Melaye, he is shooting the Moon and boxing the air. Spending over one billion naira tax payers money on an unproductive venture when salaries and pensions have not been paid is wicked.

“I will continue to defend the poor and defenseless masses of kogi state. If I die I die. We must rescue the state.”

