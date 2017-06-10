Bafana Bafana thrash the Super Eagles 2-0 in their first encounter of the AFCON qualifiers

Bafana Bafana have beaten the Super Eagles 2-0 in their first encounter of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The first half ended in a goalless draw but Tokelo Rantie broke the deadlock with a great header from inside the box after a decent cross by Mphahlele on the right hand side.

Percy Tau scored the second with his first touch of the game after beating the offside trap.

This is the 13th meeting between the Super Eagles and Bafana in all competitions, including international friendly matches. Bafana have beaten Nigeria just once in those 12 meetings since 1992.

The last time this two sides met, Bafana nearly pulled a shock win at this venue, with Rantie netting a brace for the visitors. The game ended 2-2, but the draw wasn’t enough for the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2015 Afcon finals.