Health minister asks govt hospitals to employ ad hoc doctors

Minister of health, Isaac Adewole has directed headsbof Federal hospitals to engage the services of ad hoc doctors while resident doctors are on strike.

The doctors had gone on strike on Monday over the failure of the government to meet their demands.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Boade Akinola, spokesperson of the ministry, said the new directive was an effort to reduce the workload on consultants and NYSC doctors.

“The minister of health, Professor Isaac Adewole has directed CMDs/MDs of federal hospitals to immediately engage the services of locum doctors to augment the services of consultants, NYSC doctors and doctors on internship pending the resolution of the on-going strike action by the resident doctors,” she said.

“This was contained in a circular Ref. No. C. 3132/Vol. V/116, of 5th September, 2017, addressed to all CMDs/MDs of federal tertiary health institutions across the country.

“This according to the honourable minister was an attempt to reduce the increased workload of consultants, NYSC doctors and house officers thereby preventing reduction in quality of service delivery to patients.”