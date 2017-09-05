Today’s Noisemakers: Kayode Ogundamisi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jidenna and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

The FG has said its Federal Executive Council meeting will not hold this week because too much holiday enjoyment caught them off guard. Joshua and Aisha Yesufu are not pleased:

Thankfully, there are people who can be advised- at least in matters of the heart.

3. Kayode Ogundamisi wants Nigerians to shout it from the rooftop that Nigeria is out of recession.

However, like Tunji Andrews said, we’re still on fragile ground. Moreover, Nigerians are yet to see the difference in their pockets, so many are not feeling Ogundamisi’s sentiments:

[In case you missed it]: “This “out of recession” is nothing to get excited over”

4. Oby Ezekwesili

Co-founder of Transparency International waded into the dispute. This is her two cents:

5. Samira

Samira is celebrating 13 years being sickle-cell free:

5. Adeyinka

This is for the blind who follow the blind:

6. @arunmdochukwu

In today’s episode of beyond ridiculous, this happened.

7. Jidenna

Popular musician, Jidenna celebrates the Super Eagles:

Bonus: Kelechi Iheanacho

The Super Eagles decided to have a ball on the way back from Cameroon.

