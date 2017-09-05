Today’s Noisemakers: Kayode Ogundamisi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jidenna and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Joshua

The FG has said its Federal Executive Council meeting will not hold this week because too much holiday enjoyment caught them off guard. Joshua and Aisha Yesufu are not pleased:

They know the people that they would sell such stories to. Those that hung their brains to dry after May 29th 2015 https://t.co/iy1lMv4fcx — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) September 5, 2017

.@AsoRock you actually put this out as reason our country's Cabinet postponed its meeting? And tweeted from Govt of Nigeria's handle? Wawu! https://t.co/ibZkgY2yht — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) September 5, 2017

2. Neorise subs these category of people:

Three set of people you can never Advice:

1. A woman in love.

2. A man with money.

3. A person who supports Buhari. pic.twitter.com/LuSyoXmqxG — N E O R I S E (@neorise_) September 5, 2017

Thankfully, there are people who can be advised- at least in matters of the heart.

[The Thread]: “What men really want”

3. Kayode Ogundamisi wants Nigerians to shout it from the rooftop that Nigeria is out of recession.

Nigeria Officially Out Of Recession but that won't trend on Social Media. Second Quarter 2017 GDP Grows 0.55% — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) September 5, 2017

However, like Tunji Andrews said, we’re still on fragile ground. Moreover, Nigerians are yet to see the difference in their pockets, so many are not feeling Ogundamisi’s sentiments:

Is recession simply a matter of numbers & percentages? How has the quality of life improved? — Penthesilea (@ElayneOkaya) September 5, 2017

LMAOOOO They promised 10% annually, look at you calling Pasuma and K1 for about 1/20 of it in a quarter. https://t.co/10iw1D3rlL — Senior Man 🐻 (@Seyi__) September 5, 2017

[In case you missed it]: “This “out of recession” is nothing to get excited over”

4. Oby Ezekwesili

Co-founder of Transparency International waded into the dispute. This is her two cents:

I absolutely admire & applaud the work of @nigerianstat under the leadership of @sgyemikale . Great work on Recession Data while it lasted👌🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) September 5, 2017

Hehehe. Inflation. GDP data. Some of you are just too funny. What you need is a CULTURE of accepting the Truth no matter how it hurts you. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) September 5, 2017

One side disputes the inflation data because it makes FG look bad. And then celebrates the GDP growth rate data cos it makes FG look good. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) September 5, 2017

Other side applauds Inflation data cos it makes FG look bad. And then angrily tears @ NBS cos the GDP Growth Rate makes FG look good. Hahaha — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) September 5, 2017

Economic Data must have INTEGRITY & not be subject to your respective political whims. Whether you like any Data or hate it, na you sabi.✍️️ — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) September 5, 2017

5. Samira

Samira is celebrating 13 years being sickle-cell free:

Born with Sickle Cell, got cured in 2004 through Allogenic Bone Marrow Transplant, checked my Genotype today for the 3rd time, I'm still AA. — S is for Survivor (@Saamira_S) September 5, 2017

Sometimes being cured still feels like a dream, even after 13 years of no crisis. So I'm a little obsessed with getting re-re-re-tested. — S is for Survivor (@Saamira_S) September 5, 2017

Reactions

Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow!!!! I'm totally amazed. It's good to see the progress we have made in medical science https://t.co/FfhLWn77vh — Uncle Jaj. (@JajaPhD) September 5, 2017

Marvellous!

5. Adeyinka

This is for the blind who follow the blind:

Women need to read their Bible themselves so that pastors can stop enforcing patriarchy on them with half quoted verses. — Adeyinka Amurawaiye (@ADYK_41) September 5, 2017

Women, submit to your husband. Same verse or the very next one says Men submit to your wives. — Adeyinka Amurawaiye (@ADYK_41) September 5, 2017

Don't have sympathy for any woman who can read and write who refuses to check these things out themselves. — Adeyinka Amurawaiye (@ADYK_41) September 5, 2017

6. @arunmdochukwu

In today’s episode of beyond ridiculous, this happened.

I removed someone from a group chat and he sent me this pic.twitter.com/z1mMWDAZ57 — Chemical Brother 👌 (@arumndochukwu) September 5, 2017

7. Jidenna

Popular musician, Jidenna celebrates the Super Eagles:

Bonus: Kelechi Iheanacho

The Super Eagles decided to have a ball on the way back from Cameroon.

WATCH:

Enjoy this video.@67Kelechi leads a celebration party after Monday's game in Yaoundé.#SoarSuperEagles. pic.twitter.com/hZT3jTKFz2 — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 5, 2017