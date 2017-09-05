Trump’s DACA termination contrary to ‘common sense’ – Obama

Former President Barack Obama has slammed President Trump’s decision to rescind DACA program. In an issued statement earlier today, Mr Obama calls the latest development “contrary to our spirit, and to common sense.”

The policy which protects about 800,000 children brought to the US illegally from deportation was created by Obama in an executive order signed in June 2012 and was counted as a major achievement. It would be recalled that Obama just after the 2012 election promised to speak against any move by his successor to get rid of the program.

“Immigration can be a controversial topic. We all want safe, secure borders and a dynamic economy, and people of goodwill can have legitimate disagreements about how to fix our immigration system so that everybody plays by the rules. But that’s not what the action that the White House took today is about,” Obama lamented.

Meanwhile, business leaders have berated the decision from the White House with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling it “cruel”.