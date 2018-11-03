Her Network Woman of The Year Awards 2018 unveils official Nominees

Her Network has unveiled the official nominees for the 2018 Her Network Woman of the Year (HNWOTY) Awards, which returns for a second edition on the 2nd of December, 2018.
Every year, HNWOTY celebrates outstanding women of impact changing the narrative through exceptional work in their fields. The Founder, Nkem Onwudiwe speaking on the idea behind the tag for this year – Her Year of Greatness – stated “The path of greatness has already been paved for us; we just have to be courageous enough to walk in it so we chose to use this tag as a call to action for women to step into their greatness, unapologetically.” An important factor to consider this year is the growing number of superlative women in various sectors making impact in their organizations and communities and doing so with bold expositions.
The Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Ceremony & Networking Night is scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at Landmark Towers in Lagos. Her Network has chosen the ‘Majestic’ dress code for the ceremony this year which represents the grandiose and regal woman.
The nominees, selected from a large pool of phenomenal women represent various sectors and industries like Technology, Healthcare, Education and more. The Social Media Category which is the only global category is open for voting by the general public till the 2nd of December, 2018.
Recipients of the 2018 Woman of the Year Award will be deliberated upon by a Council of Judges and celebrated at the Awards Ceremony and Networking Gala.
Tickets to attend the Awards Night are available for purchase and the HNWOTY team can be contacted via [email protected]
The Nominees for the Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2018 are:
Career
Adaku Ufere Awoonor
Chinwe Egwim
Francesca Uriri
Nkiru Olumide – Ojo
Olayemi Olusoga
Community Service
Adeola Ogunkolade
Akhere Aghedo Akran
Ariyike Akinbobola
Anokwuru Chinyere
Osayi Alile
Tony Joy
Education
Ayopeju Njideaka
Folawe Omikunle
Judith Obi
Uchenna Onwuamegbu – Ugwu
Entertainment
Alex Okoroji
Chioma Omeruah
Nikki Laoye
Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau-Ameh
Entrepreneur
Bisola Borha
Lara Rawa
Ifedayo Durosinmi Etti
Dr Ola Brown
Zainab Ashadu
Woman of the Future (Presented by “The Future is Her”)
Grace Okoli
Gussi Tobby Lord Williams
Jekein Lato – Unah
Mirabelle Morah
Oluwanifemi Akerele
Victoria Ibiwoye
Healthcare
Dr. Nwakanma Onyedikachi Chioma
Dr. Ola Brown
Dr. Omolola Salako
Dr. Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri
Philanthropy
Inyang Otu
Mosun Layode
Osayi Alile
Princess Modupe Ozuola
Tonto Dikeh
Social Media
Louisa Michael
Nelly Agbodu
Oluwatosin Olaseinde
Thembelihle Khumalo
Start – Up
Folasade Bamisaye
Ogochukwu Maduako
Temi Giwa Tubosun
Titilayo Medunoye
Technology
Farida Kabir
Kofoworola Oyeleye
Oreoluwa Somolu Lesi
Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2018 is currently being supported by YNaija, Guardian Woman, Pulse NG, GlamAfrica Magazine, BellaNaija, Olorisupergal, Aforevo TV, Wazobia Max, Exquisite Magazine and lots more.
Also follow the platform on social media via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – @HNWOTY
For media partnership, sponsorship and enquiries, please email: [email protected] or Call 08022327297
Leave a reply