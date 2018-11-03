Her Network Woman of The Year Awards 2018 unveils official Nominees

Her Network has unveiled the official nominees for the 2018 Her Network Woman of the Year (HNWOTY) Awards, which returns for a second edition on the 2nd of December, 2018.

Every year, HNWOTY celebrates outstanding women of impact changing the narrative through exceptional work in their fields. The Founder, Nkem Onwudiwe speaking on the idea behind the tag for this year – Her Year of Greatness – stated “The path of greatness has already been paved for us; we just have to be courageous enough to walk in it so we chose to use this tag as a call to action for women to step into their greatness, unapologetically.” An important factor to consider this year is the growing number of superlative women in various sectors making impact in their organizations and communities and doing so with bold expositions.

The Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Ceremony & Networking Night is scheduled to hold on Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at Landmark Towers in Lagos. Her Network has chosen the ‘Majestic’ dress code for the ceremony this year which represents the grandiose and regal woman.

The nominees, selected from a large pool of phenomenal women represent various sectors and industries like Technology, Healthcare, Education and more. The Social Media Category which is the only global category is open for voting by the general public till the 2nd of December, 2018.

Recipients of the 2018 Woman of the Year Award will be deliberated upon by a Council of Judges and celebrated at the Awards Ceremony and Networking Gala.

Tickets to attend the Awards Night are available for purchase and the HNWOTY team can be contacted via [email protected]

The Nominees for the Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2018 are:

Career

Adaku Ufere Awoonor

Chinwe Egwim

Francesca Uriri

Nkiru Olumide – Ojo

Olayemi Olusoga

Community Service

Adeola Ogunkolade

Akhere Aghedo Akran

Ariyike Akinbobola

Anokwuru Chinyere

Osayi Alile

Tony Joy

Education

Ayopeju Njideaka

Folawe Omikunle

Judith Obi

Uchenna Onwuamegbu – Ugwu

Entertainment

Alex Okoroji

Chioma Omeruah

Nikki Laoye

Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau-Ameh

Entrepreneur

Bisola Borha

Lara Rawa

Ifedayo Durosinmi Etti

Dr Ola Brown

Zainab Ashadu

Woman of the Future (Presented by “The Future is Her”)

Grace Okoli

Gussi Tobby Lord Williams

Jekein Lato – Unah

Mirabelle Morah

Oluwanifemi Akerele

Victoria Ibiwoye

Healthcare

Dr. Nwakanma Onyedikachi Chioma

Dr. Ola Brown

Dr. Omolola Salako

Dr. Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri

Philanthropy

Inyang Otu

Mosun Layode

Osayi Alile

Princess Modupe Ozuola

Tonto Dikeh

Social Media

Louisa Michael

Nelly Agbodu

Oluwatosin Olaseinde

Thembelihle Khumalo

Start – Up

Folasade Bamisaye

Ogochukwu Maduako

Temi Giwa Tubosun

Titilayo Medunoye

Technology

Farida Kabir

Kofoworola Oyeleye

Oreoluwa Somolu Lesi

Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2018 is currently being supported by YNaija, Guardian Woman, Pulse NG, GlamAfrica Magazine, BellaNaija, Olorisupergal, Aforevo TV, Wazobia Max, Exquisite Magazine and lots more.

Also follow the platform on social media via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – @HNWOTY

For media partnership, sponsorship and enquiries, please email: [email protected] or Call 08022327297