Welcome to the big screens! Apple launches iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max in Nigeria

Apple, the world’s leading smartphone maker, on Friday, launched iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max in Nigeria at the Villa Medici, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Popularly referred to as ‘The Big Screens,’ the iPhone Xs and Xs Max are Apple’s most recent products right after the iPhone X and iPhone 8 plus. It is a worthy upgrade to the iPhone X with a handful of remarkable improvements.

Sivadoss Vijayakumar, Regional Head, West Africa Operations, Redington, spoke on the need for continued innovation and unique additions in creating devices that cater to the demands of users through applicative and emotive value.

“It has been a commendable journey for Apple in Nigeria and last year, iPhone X was a game changer for us all. Year by year, Redington is going strong and is continually committed to making this relationship stronger with your continuous support and trust,” he said.

L-R: Sujeendra Prasad, Head of Sales Redington; Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Founder and CEO of SLOT systems Limited; Sivadoss Vijayakumar, Regional Head West Africa, Redington; Manu Sanon, Product Manager, Redington at the launch of Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max in Nigeria on Friday, November 2.

This year marks the largest displays ever included on iPhones, with the iPhone Xs and Xs Max each featuring 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays with custom-built OLED panels that provide the industry’s best colour accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness. The devices also offer True Tone technology, which uses an ambient light sensor to adjust the white balance of the display to match the ambient lighting in any room.

The iPhone Xs and Xs Max come with unrivalled technology as Apple looks to further cement its place as the leader in mobile device manufacturing.

See below the iPhone Xs key specs and features;

5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR

IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode,

Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, and Group FaceTime

iPhone Xs Max key specs and features;