Joseph Benjamin lands role in Oprah Winfrey’s TV show ‘Greenleaf’ and here’s what we think

As Hollywood-based Nigerian actors like David Oyelowo, Yvonne Orji, John Boyega and more continue to make strides in the world of film and television, Nollywood actors are increasingly showing that they can pull their weight in the same space. Thanks to Atlanta-based talent outfit People Store Agency and cast agent Chase Paris, Joseph Benjamin is the latest actor to land a role on American television.

It’s worth mentioning that the show is Greenleaf, one of the properties on Oprah Winfrey’s eponymous channel Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) created in 2011. Created by award-winning writer/producer Craig Wright (Lost, Brothers and Sisters) and with Lionsgate and Winfrey as executive producers, Greenleaf debuted on OWN in 2016 and now in its third season, the show revolves around the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. Born of the church, the Greenleaf family love and care for each other, but beneath the surface lies sibling rivalry, adultery, greed and conflicting values that threatens to tear apart the very core of the faith that holds them together.

Benjamin made an appearance in Wednesday’s episode as Joseph Obi, the new church accountant and in a scene with Kerissa Greenleaf (Kim Hawthorne), Joseph informs her that there’s something shady going on with the account books, a transfer of $200,000 worth of church offering into an external account by Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David). While it’s easy to get carried away by the presence of Hawthorne and her acting, Benjamin rises to the occasion. The actor also joins Greenleaf cast members like Merle Dandridge and Lynn Whitfield, and we hope he gets more screen time on the show.