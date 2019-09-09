Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

My friend just relocated Germany, he went to office under small rain and everyone is working from home. He is the only one at work — Chris D’ Drunk (@TheIgboWolf) September 9, 2019

If you can scrape metal pots with a metal spoon without cringing, you should be sent to South Africa with “Nigerian” tattooed on your forehead.

😒 — Ugwunna Ejikem (@UgwunnaEjikem) September 9, 2019

Okro soup is the worst soup to steal meat from because the line can follow you to another country. — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) September 9, 2019

People Dey craze I turned on my WiFi hotspot for you and you complaining about how slow it is, if I slap your face ehhhh — King victor III (@Cereal_killlaa) September 9, 2019