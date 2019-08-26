Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Nigerian women are really trying. You be begging your man, “please don’t embarrass me”, days to your wedding. Stress. — Bruce Bateman Esq (@your_stepdad) August 26, 2019

You people are sleeping with each others wives on PHD Twitter. Wild. — Lami Apejoye (@MsLami_A) August 26, 2019

The way African men flirt is different. What is “You look like 6AM palm wine”? 🤣 — Adunni (@FeliciaAdunni) August 26, 2019

No be say Nigerian babes no warn Steff L o. No be say babes no call am aside say “Babe, na only you de use this guy for your Instagram o. Babe reason am o” Them call us all sorts.

NOW SEE! — Ndi Kato (@YarKafanchan) August 26, 2019