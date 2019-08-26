Access Bank encourages savings culture among children

Access Bank Plc., Nigeria’s largest retail bank, on Friday, collaborated with MTN at the mPulse planet to educate pre-teens and teenagers on the importance of practicing good savings culture through fun and innovative methods.

The event which held at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, saw children taking part in gamified learning on platforms such as Dreamville.ng – a community where children can learn about managing money and other financial instruments – while also providing attendees with lots of exciting attractions and activities to enhance early savings culture.

Speaking at the event, Adaeze Ume, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank Plc., explained that the Bank is committed to engaging and empowering young Nigerians for the future by investing in their knowledge, improving their capabilities, and also designing specific products and services that give them access to more.

L-R: Adaeze Ume, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access bank Plc.; Lawal Babatunde, Marketing Representative Access Bank Plc. and winners of the Access Bank Dreamville Challenge at the mPulse Planet event, held at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island

“From our gamified platform Dreamville.ng, to Early Savers and SOLO products, we are committed to helping the youth imbibe a healthy savings culture from an early age. This event reflects Access Bank’s obligation to our young customers by improving financial literacy and encouraging learning in a fun way. For example, users can earn points, badges, and rewards on Dreamville.ng for positive financial behaviours, especially by managing finances and budgets, setting savings goals and achieving them,” she said.

The new initiative from Access Bank leverages on digital innovation and technology towards enhancing customer experience and driving financial inclusion while building on its ‘More than Banking’ promise.

Executive Director, Personal Banking, Access Bank Plc. addressing the media at the mPulse Planet event

Since the formalization of its merger, Access Bank has continued to challenge the financial market by introducing new products and innovative solutions – setting new benchmarks in line with international best practices.

The Bank leads the industry through a perfect integration of digital transformation and timely response to changing lifestyles.

L-R: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, MTN Nigeria, Rahul De; Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank Plc., Adaeze Ume; Senior Manager, Youth and Teens Segment, MTN Nigeria, Omotayo George; Executive Director, Personal Banking, Access Bank Plc.; and the Chief Operating Officer, MTN NIgeria, Mazen Mroue at the mPulse Planet event which held at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island.
