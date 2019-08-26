The Future Awards Africa announces call for nomination; receives United Nations endorsement

The Future Awards Africa today announced the call for nomination for this year’s edition of the continent’s biggest youth awards scheduled to take place in November.

The launch event which held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja saw Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations endorsing the prestigious Awards which has been described as the “Nobel Prize for young Africans.”

With the theme Nigeria’s New Tribe, The Future Awards Africa seeks to reward excellence and service amongst youth between the ages of 18 and 31. Over the years, the Awards has built a strong network of youth supporting each other in the leadership space, breaking boundaries to achieve distinction against barriers of tribe, religious differences, economic instability, and government policies.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Mohammed said: “Even while we all acknowledge our socio-economic issues and challenges, our hope for the future is bound on the talent, creativity, and determination in every young Nigerian. They represent the much-needed agents of change – a new and perfect direction in giving back power to our youth – so joining the new tribe should be a movement every young person should aspire to be a part of.”

“We are doubling down on the theme, ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’ as there’s no better time to identify, acknowledge, and showcase a new set of bright, young Nigerians leading the charge to establish a positive, new narrative for the continent. We therefore urge everyone to nominate outstanding young people in different communities across the country so as to inspire many others who need models of hard work, creativity, impact, and integrity to emulate,” said Bukonla Adebakin, Chief Operation Officer, The Future Project.

Official media partner of The Future Awards Africa 2019, Consolidated Media Associate Group.

Persons eligible for nomination must have made considerable impact within Nigeria and/or globally within the last one year and must have easily accessible documentation of their achievements. The public is encouraged to nominate trailblazers from their communities in categories ranging from social activism, business and professional service to media, and entertainment.

To nominate, visit award.thefutureafrica.com and follow @tfaafrica to keep up with the latest news on the Awards. Official hashtags for the 2019 edition are #TFAA2019 and #NigeriasNewTribe.

The Future Awards Africa 2019 categories for nomination include:

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Advocacy

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Agriculture

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Arts (Visual and Applied)

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Business

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Community Action

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Education

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Fashion

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Film Making

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Literature

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Media

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Music

The Future Awards Africa Prize for On-Air Personality

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Photography

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Politics

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Professional Service

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Public Service

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Sport

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Technology

The Future Awards Africa Prize for Young Person of the Year