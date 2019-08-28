Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

You’ll be sitting next to someone and they will be looking inside your phone… And you are still looking… 👀 — Written By (@DamiElebe) August 28, 2019

Once I see many numbers at the end of your username, I just assume you’re a flip cash agent. — Ayodeji (@datmastermind80) August 28, 2019

A woman contested against a man for the position of her estate chairman, 73 pple were present, 52 were women like her. She lost out as she only had one vote(she voted 4 herself😅😅😅). The women went to her house d next day to apologise and mama released her dog on them😂😂😂😂 — iyalaya (@Lollylarry1) August 28, 2019

Fastest way to scare men away and get them off your back is to ask for money. — Little Spoon🥺 (@Akua_Golda) August 28, 2019

this chicken republic rider asked my sister ‘don’t you cook at home?’ because she buys food from them regularly 🤦🏽‍♀️ customer service 0. obviously it was a man 😕 — ajia (@Motunnn_) August 28, 2019