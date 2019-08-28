Peak Milk set to reward consumers with Dubai breakfast experience, reiterates the importance of healthy breakfast culture

In furtherance of its campaign which encourages healthy breakfast habits among Nigerians, foremost dairy brand, Peak is providing an exciting opportunity for every consumer to win exciting prizes, including an all-expense-paid trip and breakfast experience in Dubai.

The “Peak Breakfast Promo” will reward 20 lucky winners across Nigeria with the grand prize of an all-expense paid trip to Dubai – simply by buying a combination of Peak Milk products and collecting a coupon from a retailer, which together with the products purchased, can be taken to the closest redemption center and exchanged for a scratch card to win an instant gift. The scratch card would also be used as a raffle ticket in the draw to win a trip to Dubai.

Speaking about the campaign, Isaac Okanlawon, Senior Brand Manager for Peak stressed that in this promo, every participant is a winner. “Consumers across the country, who visit our redemption centers having purchased a combination of Peak products, instantly win one of several prizes including airtime, food flasks, cereal bowls, blenders and other delightful gifts”.

“Through this promo, Peak seeks not only to reinforce the importance of breakfast with Peak in every Nigerian home but to accord consumers the opportunity of a nourishing breakfast experience in the world’s premier tourist destination”, said Okanlawon.

More details of the campaign can be found on the Peak Milk website, www.peakmilk.com.ng and social media handles, @PeakMilk on Twitter; @Peak_milk on Instagram and “Peak Milk” on Facebook to get updates on the national Peak Breakfast Promo.

“According to research, breakfast provides the energy to function effectively and helps us focus throughout the day and with this promotion, we want to encourage healthy breakfast habits among Nigerians while creating memories and unforgettable experiences with them”, Okanlawon concluded.

Produced by Industry leader, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Peak is the trusted milk brand that has nourished Nigerians with quality milk for over six decades.

 

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor August 27, 2019

Facebook celebrates Africa’s Youth ‘Icons of Change’ in Accra, Ghana

Facebook at the weekend brought together 40 young leaders, developers, entrepreneurs and change makers from across Sub-Saharan Africa, to a ...

Sponsor August 27, 2019

3 winners emerge in Pears ‘Baby of the Year’ competition

Three adorable babies, Kamgharida Harvey Udokogu, Afolayan Armstrong Irekristi and Obenta Fiyinfoluwa Alicia, have in that order emerged winner and ...

Sponsor August 26, 2019

Access Bank encourages savings culture among children

Access Bank Plc., Nigeria’s largest retail bank, on Friday, collaborated with MTN at the mPulse planet to educate pre-teens and ...

Sponsor August 26, 2019

The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) to hold January 28 – 30, 2020

The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) is set to hold its second edition between 28th – 30th January, 2020 in Lagos, ...

Sponsor August 26, 2019

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Chidi Okereke, Daniel Ademinokan give thumbs up to ‘The Set-Up Movie breaking the Nollywood status quo

The Set Up hit all cinemas on the 9th of August and the fans are completely in love!  Since the ...

Sponsor August 26, 2019

Migrant Resource Centre: Working to renew the Nigerian image through legal migration 

The rising case of ‘illegal immigration’ globally is not a secret. It is a problem that has been exacerbated by extreme poverty, war, corruption, wealth inequality, and famine. While it has its obvious consequences as seen in Europe ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail