Peak Milk set to reward consumers with Dubai breakfast experience, reiterates the importance of healthy breakfast culture

In furtherance of its campaign which encourages healthy breakfast habits among Nigerians, foremost dairy brand, Peak is providing an exciting opportunity for every consumer to win exciting prizes, including an all-expense-paid trip and breakfast experience in Dubai.

The “Peak Breakfast Promo” will reward 20 lucky winners across Nigeria with the grand prize of an all-expense paid trip to Dubai – simply by buying a combination of Peak Milk products and collecting a coupon from a retailer, which together with the products purchased, can be taken to the closest redemption center and exchanged for a scratch card to win an instant gift. The scratch card would also be used as a raffle ticket in the draw to win a trip to Dubai.

Speaking about the campaign, Isaac Okanlawon, Senior Brand Manager for Peak stressed that in this promo, every participant is a winner. “Consumers across the country, who visit our redemption centers having purchased a combination of Peak products, instantly win one of several prizes including airtime, food flasks, cereal bowls, blenders and other delightful gifts”.

“Through this promo, Peak seeks not only to reinforce the importance of breakfast with Peak in every Nigerian home but to accord consumers the opportunity of a nourishing breakfast experience in the world’s premier tourist destination”, said Okanlawon.

More details of the campaign can be found on the Peak Milk website, www.peakmilk.com.ng and social media handles, @PeakMilk on Twitter; @Peak_milk on Instagram and “Peak Milk” on Facebook to get updates on the national Peak Breakfast Promo.

“According to research, breakfast provides the energy to function effectively and helps us focus throughout the day and with this promotion, we want to encourage healthy breakfast habits among Nigerians while creating memories and unforgettable experiences with them”, Okanlawon concluded.

Produced by Industry leader, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Peak is the trusted milk brand that has nourished Nigerians with quality milk for over six decades.