Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo November 14, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: South African artistes are protesting against Burna Boy’s ‘Africa Unite’ concert

Some musicians in South Africa under the aegis of Tshwane Collective have sent a petition to the minister of arts ...

Op-Ed Editor November 13, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor November 13, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Senate proposes new law to criminalise hate speech

A bill to set up a commission for the prohibition of hate speeches, has been introduced on the floor of ...

Op-Ed Editor November 12, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo November 12, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: ‘Joy,’ which chronicles Nigerian sex workers in Austria, has been disqualified from the Oscars’ Best International Film category

Following the disqualification of Lionheart by the Academy, Nigeria’s first-ever Oscar entry, Austria’s entry Joy has been disqualified too for ...

Op-Ed Editor November 11, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail