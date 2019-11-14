Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Those parents that intentionally buy you big cloths and shoes so you can wear it for a long time , they buy it and act all surprised “oh ma guh the shoe is big for you ? ” No o it’s small 🙄, it took me long enough to figure out it was a savings strategy. I felt used 😰 — IgboMade (@volqx) November 14, 2019

Normal person : Send me nudes dear Shakespeare : i beseech you that thou sendeth me a subtle picture of thy naked body that i may see and glorify it. — solution 👑 (@_solutionn) November 14, 2019