The YNaija Cover – the 14th of November

5 Things that Should Matter Today: South African artistes are protesting against Burna Boy’s ‘Africa Unite’ concert
On Tuesday, the Nigerian Senate reintroduced the National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech Bill, which seeks to penalise ...
Residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, were on Tuesday thrown into confusion following the sudden ban on commercial Tricycle ...
The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan has affirmed the victory of Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ...
It’s been a month since season four of Big Brother Naija aired, and, most importantly, a month since the show ...
Fire on Tuesday gutted a five-storeyed building housing different businesses at Balogun market, Lagos Island. The fire had started in ...
Popular Instagram comic Sydney Talker released yet another comedy skit reinforcing and normalising sexual harassment, featuring Craze Clown and another ...
