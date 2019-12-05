Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Some of us choose to stay faithful in relationships because if we start cheating erh, not even the government can stop us😹 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) December 5, 2019

S.I unit for “If you want sex just say it” is “You are stupid” It has always been a scam, don’t fall for it dears. — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) December 5, 2019

You’re not getting credit alert neither are you getting any debit alert because there’s no money in your account. The only alert you’re getting is the sound of transformer when NEPA brings light 🥺😢 — Imhotep (@TheDilichi) December 5, 2019

Someone on my WhatsApp uploaded a mirror selfie of him holding an IPhone Xs max and captioned it “TBT”. Throw back Thursday with an IPhone Xs max? I really hope he’s using an IPhone 17 now. Nonsense. — Richard Omo Ibo (@MeetTheRichard) December 5, 2019