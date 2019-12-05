Eight great reasons to watch GOtv this week

As the year winds down, most of us can look forward to curling up in front of a great show or movie and relax after a hard year. But it can sometimes feel like there’s nothing to watch on TV. Have no fear – you just need to know where to look!

Whether it’s magical movies you want, thought-provoking investigations or something for the kids, GOtv has got you covered.

Here are eight fascinating content to kick-start your December:

Great football lineup this week! Watch out for Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, 5th December at 9:15pm on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 32) and Serie A: Inter Milan vs Roma on Friday, 6th December at 8:45pm on SuperSport Select 5 (channel 36). For more football fixtures, visit supersport.com.

The 14th edition of The Experience is finally here on channel 29! Join in on the largest gospel concert held in Africa, featuring some of the most celebrated recording artistes of our time such as Sammie Okposo, Travis Greene, Sinach, Chioma Jesus, Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Don Moen and many more. Tune in to watch this thrilling experience on Friday, 6th December from 7pm till dawn at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

Catch the new show Atchoo! On Nickolodeon (channel 62): Teodor Green is a regular 9 years old boy with a very unique way of expressing emotions: ever since he was born, upon feeling a strong emotion he sneezes and turns into an animal! He cannot control his sneezes or predict which kind of animal he will turn into, but with the help of his friends he will always find away understand his emotions and turn back to Teodore! Weekdays at 2:10pm.

Find out what happens in the next episode of The Queen of the South on Telemundo (channel 14): Teresa sets out to make Pote, Gato and Ratas pay for what they did to her, while Yasikov counsels her to control her rage. Thursday, 5th December at 9pm.

Looking for drama? Blue Bloods S7 is showing on FOX (channel 19): Frank is put in a difficult position as he is pressured to back an investigation into police brutality. Fridays at 8:55pm.

If you missed or want to re-watch the Bam Teddy Love Story, tune in on AM Family (channel 2): Friday 6th at 9:30pm and Sunday, 8th December at 10pm

Do you believe in the supernatural? or Intrigued by unearthly activity? Paranormal Survivor is showing on CBS Reality (channel 22): This is a show you don’t want to miss. In this revealing paranormal documentary series, survivors of paranormal experiences recount their terrifying and life-changing stories. Each hour-long episode features three remarkable stories inter-linked by a specific supernatural theme, while professionals in the field give expert insight into these extraordinary events. Weekends at 8pm and 1:25am.

Monday Night Movie with Devil in a Blue Dress on BET (channel 21): Join Denzel Washington as he plays a character called Easy, who loses his job, then gets offered $100 by Albrights to Daphane, the girlfriend of a former mayoral candidate. Soon, Easy finds himself embroiled in a murder case involving cops and politicians. Monday, 9th December at 8pm.

No matter what you are in the mood for, rest assured that GOtv has you covered. Which is all the more reason to become a subscriber! Simply download the MyGOtv app to Reconnect , Subscribe or Upgrade . Happy holidays!!