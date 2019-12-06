5 Things that Should Matter Today: DSS finally releases Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore. Sowore was released after a federal high court in Abuja gave Nigeria’s secret police  a 24-hour ultimatum.

The court also awarded N100,000 against the prosecution for failing to comply with court orders requesting the release of Sowore and for not serving the defense counsel with necessary documents early enough. The penalty, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu said, must be paid to the defendants before the commencement of trial. The judge consequently adjourned hearing till Friday.

Ganduje signs law creating new emirates in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has signed the new law backing the creation of four new emirates in the state. The new law which sought the creation of new emirates and first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi, was unanimously passed by the state lawmakers on Thursday December 5.

Court finds Orji Uzor Kalu guilty of N7.65bn fraud 

Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos has found former Abia State Governor cum Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, and two others guilty of N7.65bn fraud.

Kalu’s co-defendants are his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s tenure as governor.

Cardi B teases new remix of Davido's Fall

 

1:03am drop my KK in NY on my way to Afrriiiiicaaaaaaaaaa baybeeeee!!!!!!

Nigerians senate increases and passes 2020 budget

The Senate has passed the 2020 appropriation bill. The passage was a sequel to the presentation of a report by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jibrin.

The budget was increased from N10.33 trillion presented by President Buhari on October 8 to N10.6 trillion (10,594,362,364,830). In the report presented by Jibrin, N560.47 billion is for statutory transfers (a category into which the National Assembly budget falls).

