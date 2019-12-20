Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Please why do Nigerian banks show CNN in their banking halls instead of NTA? Shebi they asked all of us to patronise Naija to grow the naira. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) December 20, 2019

Sometimes we go through our old pictures and feel stupid when we see what used to be our best picture. — Richard Omo Ibo (@MeetTheRichard) December 20, 2019

You’re owing someone and still in bed? Debtors don’t sleep, wake up mai fren — Best Baba 🇳🇬 (@iambestb) December 20, 2019

it just occurred to me that I have no one to passionately kiss and cuddle me into the new year 🤧🤧 Leaving the year, exactly how I came in because consistency is key 🔑 👌 — QUEEN BUSAYO 👑 (@Buttergirlll) December 20, 2019

Some girls are single because they are truthful about their skin color and body shape. — Steven and 14 Others (@steveola97) December 20, 2019

If you’re ugly just take it like that and stop talking about inner beauty, or have you seen short people talk about inner height ? — ᴀɴᴜɪssᴀᴠᴀɢᴇ (@anuissavage) December 20, 2019