Dating Yoruba men, Nigerian ignorance, Lagos now Leg-Us – here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

ladies, if a man tells you “you remind me of my mom” that nigga loves you for real and won’t break your heart, except he’s Yoruba. — uncle kelechi † (@_igwilo) February 6, 2020

If you want to lie to Nigerians just put it under “Terms and Conditions” they will skip it and click “Agree” — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) February 6, 2020

LAGOS is not LAGOS again ooh!! It is now

LEG US😂 — Dapo Blaze (@DapoDavid6) February 6, 2020

Nothing give more joy than finding 1k in an old pair of trouser.😋 — Rubber chief (@Rubber_chief) February 6, 2020