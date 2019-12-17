Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Instead of Eve to be cooking, she was talking to snake. See now. — Bruce Bateman Esq (@sugabillionaire) December 17, 2019

Ladies, that guy who’s responding faster than your boyfriend is also responding slow to his girlfriend. Go back to your man. 😅😅 — Kelechi † (@_igwilo) December 17, 2019

Your mates are falling in love and you’re there falling sick. — Son of Sango⚡️ (@Out_lawed) December 17, 2019

Why are you even eating more than 2 super packs of noodles?

Why? Ki lo n sele gan gan? — Idi Ileke to n sha Dollars (@Marrgarritah) December 17, 2019

the perfect reply to ‘your head is not correct’ is ‘come and give me correct head’. — joshua morley stan account (@thejoshuamorley) December 17, 2019