The 6th Unofficial Christmas Party themed ‘Future Perfect’ brings the Future To Life

On Thursday the 12th December, The Balmoral Convention Centre was transformed into a futuristic arena for what has become the highlight of the corporate-social calendar – The Unofficial Christmas Party.

 Coming off the success of last year’s A Night at Studio 54-theme, this year’s TUXP, hosted by comedian Bovi alongside actor, Akah Nnani, saw Lagos’ most influential companies, entrepreneurs, celebrities and influencers stun in their best futuristic-leaning outfits in line with this year’s “Future Perfect ” theme.

 From the exhibition area’s neon-shiny lights arranged in a geometric formation, vortex photo booth designed and built by 512 activity to the ushers’ robotic outfits to the hall’s avant-garde scenery, the future was brought to life and guests were not only wowed, but they were also dazzled by the beauty the future holds.

 With cocktails flowing, guests not only reconnected with colleagues and clients but also expanded their business network ahead of the new year.

The event climaxed with the popular Lip Sync competition which saw four companies battle for the coveted sum of six hundred thousand naira. BukiHQ Media emerged winner by audience vote.

 At the After Party, team members were able to let loose, have fun with their colleagues and meet professionals from diverse industries. Teni the Entertainer in her usual fashion treated guests to a collection of her hit singles.

Companies represented include Accelerate TV, Cobblestone, Clickatell, Kantar TNS, IAL, Paga, Cregital, Spacefinish, Renmoney, BukiHQ Media, Microsoft, Verifyme, Access Bank, MTN, LIRS, Lufthansa, Creative Intelligence Group, R and B PR, Inkhearts, HC Bonum, UAC, Afritickets and EAN Aviation.

 

