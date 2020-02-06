3 ways the Maltina School Games will impact Nigerian school children

During a press conference on Friday, Maltina unveiled a brand new school sports campaign designed to promote the development of school children through sports.

Themed ‘Maltina School Games,’ the platform is a series of track and field sporting competitions held across Nigeria as an inter-school sports competition to grow future sports champions at the secondary school level.

Here are 3 major ways the Maltina School Games is set to impact over 20 million Nigerian school children;

1. It Rewards Students, Athletes, Teachers, and Communities Across Nigeria

Participating secondary schools across Nigeria will be positively impacted as they stand to win sports kits in addition to trophies and medals.

The Maltina School Games will also see grand winners in the following categories;

The Overall Best State (OBS): The overall best state is the participating state which has the most award winners (schools) from their state during the national finals. The OBS will win N5 million worth of support that will be split to empower the winning schools from the state with sporting equipment.

The Overall Best Athlete (OBA): The overall best athlete is the participant who gets the most Gold medals or the best combination of Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals for his/her school. The OBA will win a scholarship worth N1.5 Million to any university of choice.

2. It Promotes the Overall Wellness of Secondary School Students

Studies have revealed that children who do not participate in sports or other physical activities are more likely to grow up to be inactive adults. Therefore, participation of students in school sports competitions such as the Maltina School Games will help to develop their agility, coordination, and balance. Exercise also helps reduce stress levels and anxiety, giving them an opportunity to relax and share happiness with their team.

3. It Promotes Teamwork in Secondary School Students

It provides a sense of belonging and being part of a team or group. Students can work together, share time and other resources, and learn to cope with success and failure as a team. These interactions facilitate bonding and lasting friendships with their schoolmates and others.

Jordi Borrut Bel, Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., commented on the campaign saying, “The Maltina School Games is a vital platform designed to promote the development of children, from improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through sports. It also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which is to ensure the health and wellbeing for all, with a focus on young school children.”

