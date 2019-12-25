Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

stop faking orgasms and be honest about bad sex. the only reason men think they’re good at fucking is because u are all liars. — Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) December 25, 2019

Christmas Day and I’m throwing up? Am I carrying baby Jesus jr.?🥰👼🏼 — Christmas? Bah, humbug. (@probablyypraise) December 25, 2019

This time last year I was very broke, tweeting from one akumadiju phone I had no hope of changing, this year I’m still broke. — Falilat (@Falilatt_) December 25, 2019

Antibiotics beg me to tweet their jokes for them, because they just can’t go viral. — P. Zema Ali 🌺 (@zemzyjuice) December 25, 2019

Y’all ain’t tired of Tweeting from iPhones and droids?? Smh — Mechanical Engineer 🌚🍷 (@TheSteam18) December 25, 2019