Here’s everything you missed at the third edition of Access Bank’s #RunLagos

As expected, a Kenya-born French long distance runner, Abraham Kiprotich, won the 3rd edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, returning 2 hours 15 minutes o4 secs.

The event, now bigger than the last two editions, thanks to the Lagos State Government and Access Bank, saw more runners from all walks of life; old and young, white and black and…

In fact, if you were not there to either run or cheer the runners, don’t worry, we got you covered.

See photos below:

A 73-year-old running for 42 kilometres… Amazing!

At this point, not too far into the race… finish the sentence

He just could not go further

 

An opportunity to mingle with people from of races

And ‘they’ were also there

Disabled person participating…

Oops! He thought he could make it. He fainted not even half way into the race

You might not believe it but, this guy kept that ball on his head for 42 kilometres, wow!!

The ‘balling-cyclist’ (stunt man) at the finish line

The event also saw children participating

And here comes the ladies

 

Security Personnel were there to provide safety and of course, cheer the runners

And people were there to cheer the runners

And here comes the men…

We also had bands cheering the runners

The runners actually toured Lagos. See them at Lekki Peninsula

Cheerleaders… yes, they were also around to add colour to the run

 

The runners at Admiralty Way. Running and touring

Abraham Kiprotich at the finish line

Abraham Kiprotich

Who says you can’t do it

He says you can

Mr ‘Legbegbe’ Real entertaining the runners and spectators

Sound Sultan at Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

 

Running for 42 kilometres isn’t ‘child’s play’

 

*spot them*

 

Don’t leave anyone behind… (that’s a lesson)

And the ‘other’ runners arrive

Here are the real runners….

Seyi Shay at Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung with the child runners

Tiwa Savage thrilling fans at Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Kaffy dancing at Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

