Here’s everything you missed at the third edition of Access Bank’s #RunLagos

As expected, a Kenya-born French long distance runner, Abraham Kiprotich, won the 3rd edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, returning 2 hours 15 minutes o4 secs.

The event, now bigger than the last two editions, thanks to the Lagos State Government and Access Bank, saw more runners from all walks of life; old and young, white and black and…

In fact, if you were not there to either run or cheer the runners, don’t worry, we got you covered.

See photos below: