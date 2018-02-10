Here’s everything you missed at the third edition of Access Bank’s #RunLagos

As expected, a Kenya-born French long distance runner, Abraham Kiprotich, won the 3rd edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, returning 2 hours 15 minutes o4 secs.
The event, now bigger than the last two editions, thanks to the Lagos State Government and Access Bank, saw more runners from all walks of life; old and young, white and black and…
In fact, if you were not there to either run or cheer the runners, don’t worry, we got you covered.
See photos below:
A 73-year-old running for 42 kilometres… Amazing!
At this point, not too far into the race… finish the sentence
He just could not go further
An opportunity to mingle with people from of races
And ‘they’ were also there
Disabled person participating…
Oops! He thought he could make it. He fainted not even half way into the race
You might not believe it but, this guy kept that ball on his head for 42 kilometres, wow!!
The ‘balling-cyclist’ (stunt man) at the finish line
The event also saw children participating
And here comes the ladies
Security Personnel were there to provide safety and of course, cheer the runners
And people were there to cheer the runners
And here comes the men…
We also had bands cheering the runners
The runners actually toured Lagos. See them at Lekki Peninsula
Cheerleaders… yes, they were also around to add colour to the run
The runners at Admiralty Way. Running and touring
Abraham Kiprotich at the finish line
Who says you can’t do it
He says you can
Mr ‘Legbegbe’ Real entertaining the runners and spectators
Sound Sultan at Access Bank Lagos City Marathon
Running for 42 kilometres isn’t ‘child’s play’
*spot them*
Don’t leave anyone behind… (that’s a lesson)
And the ‘other’ runners arrive
Here are the real runners….
Seyi Shay at Access Bank Lagos City Marathon
Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung with the child runners
Tiwa Savage thrilling fans at Access Bank Lagos City Marathon
Kaffy dancing at Access Bank Lagos City Marathon