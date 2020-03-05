Here’s why Emir Sanusi is facing fresh probe from Kano Assembly | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

The Kano State House of Assembly has commenced a fresh probe against Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, following petitions it said it received.

The House of Assembly’s Chairman of the committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs, Hon. Zubairu Masu said it received petitions from two people to investigate the Kano monarch over allegation of unethical conducts that contradicted the culture and tradition of Kano people.

EFCC re-arraigns Mompha for alleged N32.9bn fund

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC yesterday re-arraigned Ismaila Mustapha (aka Mompha), before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, for alleged N32.9billion fraud.

Mompha was first arraigned alongside his company, Ismalob Ventures on November 25th 2019 on a 14-count charge bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the authorisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

It’s not yet time for that – NCDC DG tells House of Reps members on two weeks planned recess over Coronairus

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu has reacted to the move by members of the House of Representatives to go on two weeks recess over coronavirus.

Speaking on Channels Television Sunrise Daily, Ihekweazu stated that it is not yet time for such action as it will only lead to panic.

Court suspends Adams Oshimhole as APC National Chairman

Justice Danlami Senchi of an Abuja High Court sitting in Jabi, has suspended Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The suspension order, according to the judge, is to subsist till the final determination of the substantive suit seeking the removal of the former Edo State governor as APC national chair. The suit was brought before the court by some APC members from Edo State, predicating it on Oshiomhole’s suspension by the party in his ward in his home state.

Mayorkun has dropped visuals for his new song Geng