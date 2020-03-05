Kemi Adetiba is honoured with 50 other women as Netflix celebrates #IWD2020

This International Women’s Day, Netflix is partnering with UN Women to launch a special collection curated by groundbreaking women in entertainment from around the world, including Nigeria (Kemi Adetiba). The Because She Watched collection celebrates the stories that have inspired the women who inspire us, and includes personal recommendations from Sophia Loren, Salma Hayek, Yalitza Aparicio, Millie Bobby Brown, Laurie Nunn, Lana Condor, Petra Costa and Ava Duvernay, among others.
script>
“Because She Watched” collection celebrates the power of storytelling this International Women’s Day I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights,”. Adetiba is the only Nigerian director with a fully Nigerian production who is honoured on this list alongside Genevieve Nnaji, whose Lionheart is also listed on the 50 projects being celebrated this International Women’s Day on Netflix. So renew your subscription and honour these women with your time and your money. This is how Anita Bhatia, the UN Women Deputy Executive Director describes it:
“This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women’s stories and showing women in all their diversity. It’s about making visible the invisible, and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind the camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish,” said Anita Bhatia, UN Women Deputy Executive Director.
The collection is available at Netflix.com/becauseshewatched – or by searching for “Because She Watched” on Netflix. Every title in the collection will be labelled “XXXX’s Women’s Day Pick” so members can easily see who picked which story. In addition, members will be able to choose from a selection of “Because She Watched” profile icons to celebrate their favourite female characters from the collection.
“TV and film have the power to reflect and shape popular culture, which is why we believe it’s so important that more people see their lives reflected in storytelling”, said Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. “Our research has shown that inclusion behind the camera leads to greater inclusion on screen. We’re encouraged that last year, 20% of the directors of Netflix original films were women and we are excited to celebrate these female creators on International Women’s Day. There’s still more to do to reach equality, but by recognising female talent from around the world, we hope more women will feel encouraged to tell their stories, pushing that number even higher.”
UN Women and Netflix’s partnership in support of the Generation Equality campaign comes on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, recognised as a visionary agenda for women’s rights. We hope that it will spread the message that realising women’s rights means putting women front and centre to achieve gender equality.
Here are all the women participating in the project and all the films, series and documentaries they have curated.
Alejandra Azcárate (Colombia) – Vis a Vis
Alice Wu (United States) – Frances Ha
Andrea Barata Ribeiro (Brazil) – Sex Education
Anna Winger (Germany) – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ava DuVernay (United States) – A Wrinkle in Time
Barbara Lopez (Mexico) – Scandal
Beren Saat (Turkey) – Bird Box
Bruna Mascarenhas (Brazil) – Quien Te Cantará
Cecilia Suárez (Mexico) – Marriage Story
Chris Nee (United States) – Orange is the New Black
Christian Serratos (United States) – The Goop Lab
Cindy Bishop (Thailand) – Anne with an E
Elena Fortes (Mexico) – Atlantique
Esther Acebo (Spain) – Chef’s Table: Bo Songvisava
Fadily Camara (France) – How to Get Away with Murder
Fanny Herrero (France) – Je Parle Toute Seule
Fatimah Abu Bakar (Malaysia) – Babies
Francesca Comencini (Italy) – What Happened, Miss Simone?
Giovanna Ewbank (Brazil) – The Most Beautiful Thing
Hanna Ardéhn (Sweden) – Silence of the Lambs
Hazar Ergüçlü (Turkey) – House of Cards
Hend Sabry (Egypt) – Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
Ida Elise Broch (Norway) – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Janet Mock (United States) – Paris Is Burning
Joyce Cheng (Hong Kong) – Queer Eye
Juliana Vicente (Brazil) – When They See Us
Kemi Adetiba (Nigeria) – King of Boys
Kiara Advani (India) – Lust Stories
Lali Espósito (Argentina) – Notting Hill
Lana Condor (United States) – Grace and Frankie
Lauren Morelli (United States) – Julie & Julia
Laurie Nunn (United Kingdom) – The Keepers
Laverne Cox (United States) – A Call to Courage
Liz Garbus (United States) – She’s Gotta Have It
Logan Browning (United States) – Someone Great
Lynn Fainchtein (Mexico) – 2001: A Space Odyssey
Marcela Benjumea (Colombia) – Dead to Me
Mercedes Morán (Argentina) – Aquarius
Mika Ninagawa (Japan) – In the Realm of the Senses
Millie Bobby Brown (United Kingdom) – Miss Americana
Mina El Hammani (Spain) – ¿Qué Coño Está Pasando?
Mindy Kaling (United States) – Chewing Gum
Mira Lesmana (Indonesia) – ROMA
Mithila Palkar (India) – Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette
Nahnatchka Khan (United States) – Young Adult
Ngô Thanh Vân (Vietnam) – Wonder Woman
Nosipho Dumisa (South Africa) – Gravity
Pathy Dejesus (Brazil) – Raising Dion
Paulina Garcia (Chile) – Deux Jours, Une Nuit
Petra Costa (Brazil) – Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
Salma Hayek (Mexico) – Unbelievable
Sandi Tan (Singapore) – Russian Doll
Shefali Shah (India) – Delhi Crime
Sophia Loren (Italy) – The Crown
Yalitza Aparicio (Mexico) – Knock Down the House
###
About Netflix
Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.
About UN Women
UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.
Leave a reply