Kemi Adetiba is honoured with 50 other women as Netflix celebrates #IWD2020

This International Women’s Day, Netflix is partnering with UN Women to launch a special collection curated by groundbreaking women in entertainment from around the world, including Nigeria (Kemi Adetiba) . The Because She Watched collection celebrates the stories that have inspired the women who inspire us, and includes personal recommendations from Sophia Loren, Salma Hayek, Yalitza Aparicio, Millie Bobby Brown, Laurie Nunn, Lana Condor, Petra Costa and Ava Duvernay, among others.

“Because She Watched” collection celebrates the power of storytelling this International Women’s Day I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights,”. Adetiba is the only Nigerian director with a fully Nigerian production who is honoured on this list alongside Genevieve Nnaji, whose Lionheart is also listed on the 50 projects being celebrated this International Women’s Day on Netflix. So renew your subscription and honour these women with your time and your money. This is how Anita Bhatia, the UN Women Deputy Executive Director describes it:

“This collaboration is about taking on the challenge of telling women’s stories and showing women in all their diversity. It’s about making visible the invisible, and proving that only by fully representing and including women on screen, behind the camera and in our narratives overall, society will truly flourish,” said Anita Bhatia, UN Women Deputy Executive Director.

The collection is available at Netflix.com/becauseshewatched – or by searching for “Because She Watched” on Netflix. Every title in the collection will be labelled “XXXX’s Women’s Day Pick” so members can easily see who picked which story. In addition, members will be able to choose from a selection of “Because She Watched” profile icons to celebrate their favourite female characters from the collection.

“TV and film have the power to reflect and shape popular culture, which is why we believe it’s so important that more people see their lives reflected in storytelling”, said Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. “Our research has shown that inclusion behind the camera leads to greater inclusion on screen. We’re encouraged that last year, 20% of the directors of Netflix original films were women and we are excited to celebrate these female creators on International Women’s Day. There’s still more to do to reach equality, but by recognising female talent from around the world, we hope more women will feel encouraged to tell their stories, pushing that number even higher.”

UN Women and Netflix’s partnership in support of the Generation Equality campaign comes on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, recognised as a visionary agenda for women’s rights. We hope that it will spread the message that realising women’s rights means putting women front and centre to achieve gender equality.

Here are all the women participating in the project and all the films, series and documentaries they have curated.

Alejandra Azcárate (Colombia) – Vis a Vis

Alice Wu (United States) – Frances Ha

Andrea Barata Ribeiro (Brazil) – Sex Education

Anna Winger (Germany) – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ava DuVernay (United States) – A Wrinkle in Time

Barbara Lopez (Mexico) – Scandal

Beren Saat (Turkey) – Bird Box

Bruna Mascarenhas (Brazil) – Quien Te Cantará

Cecilia Suárez (Mexico) – Marriage Story

Chris Nee (United States) – Orange is the New Black

Christian Serratos (United States) – The Goop Lab

Cindy Bishop (Thailand) – Anne with an E

Elena Fortes (Mexico) – Atlantique

Esther Acebo (Spain) – Chef’s Table: Bo Songvisava

Fadily Camara (France) – How to Get Away with Murder

Fanny Herrero (France) – Je Parle Toute Seule

Fatimah Abu Bakar (Malaysia) – Babies

Francesca Comencini (Italy) – What Happened, Miss Simone?

Giovanna Ewbank (Brazil) – The Most Beautiful Thing

Hanna Ardéhn (Sweden) – Silence of the Lambs

Hazar Ergüçlü (Turkey) – House of Cards

Hend Sabry (Egypt) – Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Ida Elise Broch (Norway) – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Janet Mock (United States) – Paris Is Burning

Joyce Cheng (Hong Kong) – Queer Eye

Juliana Vicente (Brazil) – When They See Us

Kemi Adetiba (Nigeria) – King of Boys

Kiara Advani (India) – Lust Stories

Lali Espósito (Argentina) – Notting Hill

Lana Condor (United States) – Grace and Frankie

Lauren Morelli (United States) – Julie & Julia

Laurie Nunn (United Kingdom) – The Keepers

Laverne Cox (United States) – A Call to Courage

Liz Garbus (United States) – She’s Gotta Have It

Logan Browning (United States) – Someone Great

Lynn Fainchtein (Mexico) – 2001: A Space Odyssey

Marcela Benjumea (Colombia) – Dead to Me

Mercedes Morán (Argentina) – Aquarius

Mika Ninagawa (Japan) – In the Realm of the Senses

Millie Bobby Brown (United Kingdom) – Miss Americana

Mina El Hammani (Spain) – ¿Qué Coño Está Pasando?

Mindy Kaling (United States) – Chewing Gum

Mira Lesmana (Indonesia) – ROMA

Mithila Palkar (India) – Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette

Nahnatchka Khan (United States) – Young Adult

Ngô Thanh Vân (Vietnam) – Wonder Woman

Nosipho Dumisa (South Africa) – Gravity

Pathy Dejesus (Brazil) – Raising Dion

Paulina Garcia (Chile) – Deux Jours, Une Nuit

Petra Costa (Brazil) – Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

Salma Hayek (Mexico) – Unbelievable

Sandi Tan (Singapore) – Russian Doll

Shefali Shah (India) – Delhi Crime

Sophia Loren (Italy) – The Crown

Yalitza Aparicio (Mexico) – Knock Down the House

###

About Netflix

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without adverts or commitments.

About UN Women

UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.