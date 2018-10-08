Here’s your first look at Dare Olaitan’s upcoming movie ‘Knock Out Blessing’

Knock out blessing

The first teaser for Dare Olaitan’s upcoming movie Knock Out Blessing opens in a shrine. A politician running for whatever office has come to seek favour to win, and it’s an interesting bit of commentary that captures our current political mood.  The rest of the teaser is difficult to glean anything from, but the plot synopsis says it’s “a story about three girls on an adventure to survive, which takes them down a path that leads into the criminal sector of our political underworld.”

RELATED: In Dare Olaitan's Ojukokoro, Greed is good

Seemingly, every movie Nollywood makes now has a political slant: Bright Wonder just released a trailer for his political thriller If I Am President, and Kemi Adetiba’s sophomore offering King of Boys will be out in theaters this month. Dare Olaitan’s filmmaking debut Ojukokoro (Greed) utilised male perspectives to drive a heist story, but with his follow-up Knock Out Blessing, his headlining characters are women. It looks that way on paper, at least.

Like Ojukokoro, Olaitan describes his second feature film as a comedy crime-thriller. Ade Laoye (Hush, You Me, Maybe) is seen punching a man in training. Or maybe not. The teaser is slightly compelling on this ambiguity that I would also won’t mind a group of Ninja women throwing men down on their asses. An official date will be announced soon, and the movie puts up an ensemble in Linda Ejiofor, Meg Otanwa, Demola Adedoyin, Tope Tedela, Udoka Oyeka, Gbenga Titiloye, Tony Akposheri, Bucci Franklin, KC Ejelonu, Abayomi Alvin, Sandra Eze and Odenike.

“Imagine Ojukokoro but 10 times bigger and better. I just hope no politician come looking for me.” Olaitan joked in a statement. All good, but let’s see the movie first and be the judge.

