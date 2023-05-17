The Film Blog: Dare Olaitan Explains How Famous Actors Opted Out of His Horror Film ‘Ile Owo’

Get ready to be captivated by the terror-inducing masterpiece, “Ile – Owo,” directed by the exceptionally talented Dare Olaitan. This Nigerian horror film is set to debut on Netflix this Friday, May 19th.

In a 2022 exclusive interview with ShockNG, Olaitan shared his creative journey, growth as a filmmaker, and ambitious plans to break into the global market within the next five years.

“When I started making films in Nigeria, I knew I did not have the capacity to do what needed to be done at that time,” Olaitan confessed. “Right now, I think I’m in a place to execute. Ile-Owo (House of Money) is a practice for my main horror film that has been in pre-production for like 5 years. Just want to feel this out.”

Olaitan shed light on the allure of the horror genre, stating, “From my point of view, the horror genre is one of the most affordable pictures to make. You also don’t need popular faces to sell the picture. What you are selling is the monster.”

He firmly believes that by creating a spine-chilling experience with an exceptional monster, Nigerian directors can make a resounding impact on the global stage.

When asked about the inspiration behind “Ile – Owo,” Olaitan said, “I wanted to show this in the film where a lady’s marriage is used by her parents as a means of getting out of poverty and increasing the family wealth.”

The movie hopes to delve into the consequences of unwittingly marrying into a treacherous family, offering a fresh perspective on prevalent themes in Nigerian cinema.

Olaitan faced unexpected obstacles during casting, with major talents dropping out upon learning that the project was a horror film. However, he reflects on a similar experience with his previous film, stating, “I remembered that some actors dropped out of ‘Ojukokoro’ because their pastor told them ‘They shouldn’t swear in a movie.’ So yeah, I understand it.”

Sharing his struggles with titling his films, Olaitan said, “I’m quite bad at titling my movies.” However, for “Ile – Owo,” the film’s title derived from the family’s name in the story, “OWO.” Olaitan also credits the producer, Ife, for her contribution to naming the film.

With the upcoming debut of “Ile – Owo’ on Netflix, Dare Olaitan is poised to revolutionize Nigerian cinema and leave an indelible mark on the global film landscape. Through this bone-chilling horror flick, he showcases his creative prowess while delivering a cautionary narrative that deviates from the typical marriage-centric themes.