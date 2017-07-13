HND/BSC dichotomy: FG approves equal salaries in para-military services

To end the dichotomy between holders of HND and University degrees, the Federal Government has ordered the regularization of salaries, in all the Para-military services.

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board, therefore, would have all officers with HND upgraded to COMPASS 08, which is the salary grade level for holders of degree certificates at entry point.

A board meeting chaired by the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman  Dambazau, approved this on Tuesday in Abuja, according to a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Abubakar Magaji.

It said, “The board directed that all officers with HND to be upgraded to COMPASS 08, which is the salary grade level  for holders of degree certificates at entry point.

“While the nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the rank of Senior Inspector, the degree holders are with the rank of Assistant Superintendent II.”

