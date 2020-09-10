Hold on, is the FG saying it will take 30 more years before Nigeria becomes the giant of Africa?

‘By 2020 Nigeria will be one of the 20 largest economies in the world, able to consolidate its leadership role in Africa and establish itself as a significant player in the global economic no and political arena…’ – Sound familiar?

A lot of Nigerians have given up on this dream; long before now. With failed systems and a clueless leadership, it will be a joke to think a Vision 2020 can become real. Nigerians have forever distanced themselves from the idea that progress is on the way.

Go back to the 1990s up until now, what you’ll see is a conglomeration of so-called leaders talking about progress and acting the exact opposite.

Vision 2020, like the one before it (VISION 2010), aimed at achieving one thing in summary: Better Lives for Nigerians.

2020 is almost over and that is not the case – yet. But we have a new date:

President @MBuhari today in Abuja inaugurated a National Steering Committee to oversee the development of the Nigeria Agenda 2050 and Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) to succeed Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017 – 2020. pic.twitter.com/WOgsttq2MF — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 9, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a National Steering Committee to oversee the development of the Nigeria Agenda 2050 and Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) to succeed Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017 – 2020.

Nigeria has had two different administrations since the adoption of Vision 20:2020, each having its own economic growth plan. Under President Jonathan, the Transformation Agenda was the focus. With President Buhari, it is the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The vision 2020 which was birthed by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo focuses on two broad objectives that include making efficient use of human and natural resources to achieve rapid economic growth; and to translate the economic growth into equitable social development for all citizens.

Unable to realise vision 2020, the current president has introduced another plan – vision 2050 – which will focus on lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years, particularly as the World Bank’s projection that Nigeria will become the world’s third most populous country by 2050 with over 400 million people.

What are Nigerians saying about Vision 2050?

As stated earlier, Nigerians do not believe in a progressive government – before, now and maybe after. Not when we have had too many accidental presidents we have had since 1999. And with this supposedly refined agenda and date, they are saying…

It’s all a joke!

Hhhhh… Kaji kuma wai. 2050 agenda, wat a laughing govt, wit this kind of back changes u ar giving us. Allah shikyauta dai politicians at this old age aren't ashame of lying. — Cowboy👒 (@idris_maikanti) September 9, 2020

I laugh in Chinese 😂😂😂😂 you people shout vision 2020 as if heaven will fall in 2020 now nothing to show for it, now is vision 2050, adagba je raufu 👹👹 — IYINOLUWA (@bimsunma) September 9, 2020

For many, Agenda 2050 is yet another joke.

But…can we make it better?

From Abacha Vision 2010 to Yar'adua Vision 2020 and now, @MBuhari Agenda 2050.

Nigeria go better someday…. by God grace! — Muhammad Adamu (@MAdamu1072) September 9, 2020

the agenda should have (1) eastern,western,coastal,central rail network (2) six lane road connecting 36 states/fct (3) generate,transmit,distribute 50000mw of power (4) 12 deep seaport (5) 6 world class intl airport — BUCHIPETERS (@BUCHIPETERS3) September 9, 2020

For a few others, we are closer to the promised land with this new agenda.

According to the president, the strategies to achieve the Vision 2050 objectives are: Urgently addressing major constraints to Nigeria’s growth and competitiveness, such as epileptic power supply, weak infrastructure, and institutions among others; aggressively pursuing a structural transformation of the economy from mono-product to a diversified and industrialised economy.

Others are to invest in human capital to transform the Nigerian people into active agents for growth and national development; and to invest in infrastructure to create an enabling environment for growth, industrial competitiveness, and sustainable development.

Hope, be supportive, ask for accountability is all we can do.