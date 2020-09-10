Africa’s foremost online boot camp for social innovators and changemakers launches 17th August

Africa’s brightest changemakers and transformational young leaders, are about to advance their mission as Ideation Hub Africa kicks off its initiative to equip thousands of innovators and visionaries with the critical competencies for starting, scaling and sustaining social impact on the continent.

The African Master Class Series, hosted by Ideation Hub Africa, is a 6-week, 15-Module immersive learning platform which equips early-stage social entrepreneurs, development practitioners and non-profit professionals to solve pressing problems and scale impact through innovation. This transformational online boot camp is provided for free and will equip, empower and connect thousands of thought-leaders, visionaries and disruptors with experiential insights on social innovation relevant to the African context.

A key goal of the Series is also to facilitate valuable mentorship access to global thought- leaders as well as build an energetic ecosystem for people who envision a prosperous future for Africa. This online Executive School is provided for free and will equip, empower and engage thousands of thinkers, visionaries and disruptors with experiential insights on creating lasting change within the African context.

Executive Director of Ideation Hub Africa expressed enthusiasm saying “We are totally committed to equipping impact-driven entrepreneurs so they can effectively drive social impact to solve Africa’s pressing problems, and this is one of the ways we achieve that goal.”

This forthcoming edition, which will run for six weeks starting from (Monday, 17th August 2020 – Monday, 28th September, 2020) is themed around 15 (fifteen) Critical Competencies for “Creating and Scaling Social Impact in Africa” across the SDG areas, especially for early stage practitioners within the first five years of their work.

These fifteen modules will be delivered by our distinguished Faculty alongside 15 expert thought-leaders that are well-versed on the inner workings of the African social sector. These Guest Mentors include Ini Abimbola (CEO & Lead Consultant, ThistlePraxis Consulting), Oluseun Onigbinde (Co-Founder/Director, Budgit), Gbenga Sesan (Executive Director, Paradigm Initiative), Lamide Johnson ( Director, Ventures Platform Hub), Adepeju Jaiyeoba (Founder, Brown Button Foundation), Debola Deji-Kurunmi (Founder/Executive Director, Ideation Hub Africa), John Obidi (Chief Executive Officer & Editor-in-Chief, HeadStart Africa), Crystal Chigbu (Founder/Executive Director, The IREDE Foundation), Ndidi Nwuneli (Founder, LEAP Africa) and other heavyweights.

To Register or Partner with us, visit: https://africanmasterclass.org/