Learn how to use a bonus on Betking, the bonuses Betking offers, the terms and conditions of Betking bonuses, the downsides when using Betking bonuses, and more.

Gambling is a popular endeavor in many African countries including Nigeria. More than 30% of the Nigerian population is engaged in betting and gambling which has contributed to the growth of the Nigerian gambling industry. Most Nigerian punters prefer to wager on sports. This preference can be attributed to the deep affection for sports, especially football amongst Nigerians.

When wagering, it is crucial to choose a solid bookmaker. Whether you prefer online casino games, virtual games, or sports betting, choosing a good bookie is key to your betting experience. Betking is one of the popular choices amongst Nigerian punters. The bookie was founded in 2018 and has continued to rise through the ranks.

“Betking has a wide coverage and also offers bettors competitive odds. The Betking betting site is also user-friendly as visitors can easily navigate the menus and select their picks. On visiting the betting site, you will be welcomed by the calm image of the band ambassador, Jay Jay Okocha. From there, you can easily navigate to the betting category you want,” reminds Dipo Lukman, a Takebet Nigeria sports betting expert.

In Nigeria, popular betting companies like Betking offer mouthwatering bonuses which are an important part of betting and user engagement. When betting, bonuses help you reduce your risks while also positioning you to win bigger. Some of the popular bonuses are the welcome bonus, cashback bonus, deposit bonus, first bet bonus, and odds boosters. Let’s talk about the bonuses Betking offers.

What bonuses does Betking offer to customers? (H2)

Here are the Betking bonuses that customers have access to

Betking Welcome Bonus (H3)

Just like most of the best betting sites in Nigeria, Betking also offers its customers a welcome bonus. The bonus can be claimed when a customer signs up on the Betking betting site and makes his or her first deposit. The minimum deposit is N100 while the maximum deposit is N100,000. On making your deposit, you will receive a 100% bonus capped at N100,000.

For instance, if your initial deposit is N1,000, you will receive the same amount in welcome bonus. This bonus can be used to wager on any betting option. However, there are some conditions involved in using the welcome bonus to wager. The conditions are as follows:

You must stake the bonus at least 7 times before you can withdraw any winnings from the bonus. Each bet pick must not be less than 1.5 odds. In an accumulator bet, the overall odds must be at least 3.0. You must use the bonus within 30 days. Otherwise, the bonus is forfeited.

Note that Betking has currently suspended the welcome bonus. It will be announced when the bonus is made available. Just keep an eye on the bookmaker’s website and social media accounts.

Accumulator Bonus (H3)

When wagering, punters usually play accumulators to increase their odds and maximize their potential winnings. An accumulator bet is the opposite of a single bet. In accumulators, you can select multiple games and picks and then wager on them as one single bet. The odds of all the individual picks will then be multiplied so you can be positioned for massive wins.

Betking offers up to a 225% bonus for bettors that are bold enough to play accumulator bets. To use this bonus, all you need to do is make a minimum of five selections in your bet with each pick not lower than 1.2 odds. Typically, five selections in your accumulator will qualify you for a 5% bonus while 40 selections will qualify you for the maximum 225% accumulator bonus.

In-Play Cashout (H3)

There are situations whereby a punter may want to cash out his or her winnings while the bet is still running. Not all bookmakers offer this feature but Betking does. If your conviction changes while a game is running, you can use the cashout to lock your profit or get a portion of your stake back depending on how your bet slip is fairing at that moment.

The amount available to cash out will be displayed and it is dependent on the odds of your selection at the cashout instant. The cashout feature is especially good as it prevents you from overexposure to risks. For instance, if you already wagered before kick-off time and a key player gets injured during the warmup session, you can use cashout to get some of your money back.

Kingmaker Jackpot Bonus (H3)

The kingmaker jackbot is a unique promotion to Betking subscribers. Here, a periodic raffle is done which enters bet slips to win up to N1,000,000.

To enter, just wager on any of the Betking virtual games, and your bet slip will be entered into the raffle. The more your bet slips, the more your entries and the higher your chances of winning. Fortunately, it doesn’t matter whether you win or lose your bet. All slips have an equal winning chance.

What are the terms and conditions of Betking bonuses? (H2)

Betking bonus forms part of the general terms and conditions. The bookie reserved the right to withdraw the bonuses and promotions at any time without prior notice. All bonuses are subject to the individual terms and conditions of the bonuses. For instance, the accumulator bet bonus states that you must have at least 5 different selections with a minimum of 1.2 odds each. Also, the welcome bonus states that you must wager the bonus seven different times and every single bet must not be less than 1.5 odds. A customer must not open different accounts to take advantage of the bookie. If found guilty, you can be permanently suspended from the betting site.

Does Betking have sign-up bonuses? (H2)

Betking has a sign-up bonus that can be redeemed when you deposit in your betting account. You will be able to claim a 100% bonus on your first deposit. The bonus is however currently suspended but you can always check the betting site for information regarding it.

Are there any downsides when using Betking bonuses for your betting? (H2)

While bonuses help you reduce the risks when betting, some of these bonuses have strict conditions regarding usage and withdrawal. These conditions such as in the accumulator bet bonus and welcome bonus may not be favorable to bettors, especially beginners.