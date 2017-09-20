I can’t confirm whether President Buhari signed the proscription of IPOB – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, says he cannot confirm whether President Muhammadu Buhari signed the declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation.

Sequence:

Nigerian Army launches Operation Python Dance II in Southeast Nigeria.

Residents, especially members/supporters reacted, leading to a clash.

Stakeholders (Groups, Ohanaeze, Southest governors, members of the National Assembly, others also reacted) – the exercise was then fully elaborated.

Considering the clash, IPOB was declared a terrorist organisation by the Nigerian military on Friday. Hours later, governors of the Southeast proscribed the activities of IPOB and other like groups.

Asked whether the President endorsed the proscription, Mr Adesina said he had read reports online but could not confirm it.

I read the report also online today, but it is not something I have discussed with him. So, I can’t confirm or deny whether that actually came up before he left the country.

Aside that, he says he is certain that Nigeria would continue its push for the repatriation of funds stolen from Nigeria and a seat at the UN Security Council at the ongoing UN General Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari did not focus on both issues in his speech to the General Assembly, but Adesina believes that doesn’t mean there won’t be talk about them.

On Nigeria’s push for a permanent seat on the Security Council, he said, There is a bilateral meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) where that will also come up. Last year, it was in the speech of the President. He does not need to repeat himself year after year. That can be done at a smaller forum and it’s going to come up.

He expects the same thing to happen with the country’s quest for the repatriation of stolen funds.

It (talk about repatriation of funds) had come up in one meeting yesterday and it will still come up. Tomorrow, he (President Buhari) is going to hold a bilateral meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General, you can be sure that is going to be part of what will be discussed, Adesina said.