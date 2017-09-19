President Buhari reportedly signs proclamation which officially proscribes IPOB

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly signed a presidential proclamation, which officially proscribes the pro-Biafra group – Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Highlights (Report by Thisday Newspaper):
- Sources in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) said the president signed the declaration on Sunday before his departure for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
- Buhari’s decision to sign the proclamation was a fallout of the sharp criticism that followed the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organisation by the Defence Headquarters at the weekend and the group’s proscription by the Southeast governors.
- With the signing of the proclamation by Buhari, a source in the AGF’s office explained that the presidency had effectively initiated the formal process of proscribing IPOB in accordance with the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011.
