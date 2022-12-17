I feel guilty for not spending enough time with all my 11 kids – Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon has stated he feels “guilt” for not being able to spend enough time with his large family.

The presenter of “The Masked Singer” is doing his best to keep up with the Cannons and his job despite the fact that he already has 11 children and another one is on the way.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+’s “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.”

“One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin,” he continued.

Cannon, 42, and ex-wife Mariah Carey have twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who are 11 years old. Golden, Princess, and Rise are the names of his three children with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

With Abby De La Rosa, he has a girl named Beautiful Zeppelin and twin sons named Zion and Zillion, both 18 months old.

Legendary Love, Cannon’s son with Brie Tiesi, is 5 months old, and Onyx Ice, his daughter with LaNisha Cole, is 3 months old.

Zen Scott, the infant son of the “Wild ‘N Out” host and Alyssa Scott, passed away at the age of five months due to brain cancer. He and Scott decided against chemotherapy treatment for their kid, Zen, he said in a recent interview, because they were more concerned with Zen’s “quality of life.”

“Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that short amount of time, I couldn’t imagine him having to go through chemo,” Cannon recalled.

Cannon and Scott are now expecting their second child together.

