Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child

TV personality and musician Nick Cannon of the United States has expanded his family by one more.

Earlier this week, Cannon’s ex-girlfriend Alyssa Scott, with whom he has a kid, made the news public.

She disclosed that on December 14, they welcomed a girl they have named Halo.

“My sweet girl, I got my surprise! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!” Scott wrote on Instagram.

“I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine.”

Prior to Zen, Scott, and Cannon had a son called Zen, but he passed away at the age of five months from brain cancer.

Prior to this, Cannon had sired eleven children with six different mothers.

Monroe and Moroccan, his twins, were born to him and his ex-wife Mariah Carey around 11 years ago.

Additionally, he and US model Britany Bell had children, Golden in 2017, Powerful in 2020, and Rise in 2021.

Zion and Zillion were born to the performer and his music jockey girlfriend Abby De La Rosa in June of 2021.

On June 23, 2021, Nick Cannon and Scott, an American model, had their seventh child, Zen.

The performer and his wife, Breana Tiesi, had their second child in early 2022.

With another American model, Lanisha Cole, the TV presenter also has a daughter who is just a few months old at this point.