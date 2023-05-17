Nick Cannon Reveals Mix-Up with Mother’s Day Cards for the Moms of His 12 Kids

Nick Cannon, the multi-talented entertainer known for his comedic prowess and hosting gigs, found himself caught in a whirlwind of confusion this Mother’s Day. In a candid moment on his popular radio show, “The Daily Cannon,” he shared a tale of heartfelt gestures gone wrong.

Cannon, who is a father to twelve children with six different mothers, wanted to make each mother feel special and appreciated on this special day. However, a mix-up with the cards he had written led to an unexpected twist.

“I tried my best, I really did. I thought it would be really, really good to show people how you really feel ― write it down,” confessed Cannon, emphasizing his intentions of expressing his true emotions through handwritten cards. Unfortunately, as he delved into the task of crafting personalized messages, fate had a different plan in store.

“As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up,” Cannon explained with a hint of amusement in his voice. “So, when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama…” His words trailed off, revealing the extent of the mix-up and the humorous, albeit awkward, situation that unfolded.

Cannon, who shares children with Abby De La Rosa, Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, Alyssa Scott, LaNisha Cole, and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, refrained from disclosing which mother received the unintended card.

Interestingly, De La Rosa, one of the mothers of Cannon’s children, co-hosts “The Daily Cannon” with him. However, it seems she was not the recipient of the mistaken card, as her surprised response, “Wow,” indicated her innocence in the mix-up. Together, Cannon and De La Rosa are parents to two-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, as well as an infant daughter named Beautiful Zepplin.

The complexity of Cannon’s family dynamics goes beyond this incident. In addition to his children with De La Rosa, he also shares 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Furthermore, he has children named Golden Sagon, Powerful, and Rise with Brittany Bell, along with a two-month-old daughter named Halo with Alyssa Scott. Notably, Cannon also cherishes the memory of his late son, Zen, who tragically passed away from brain cancer at the tender age of five months in 2021. Moreover, he shares a seven-month-old son named Legendary with Bre Tiesi and a four-month-old son named Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

This is not the first time Cannon’s large and intricate family has drawn attention. Just last month, he faced criticism on social media when he unintentionally omitted his daughter Onyx while naming all of his children during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.” Cannon later clarified that the slip-up occurred due to an interruption from Stern himself, but he made it clear that Onyx holds a special place in his heart as the child he spends the most time with.

Nick Cannon’s Mother’s Day card mix-up serves as a reminder that even the most well-intentioned gestures can sometimes go astray. Despite the amusing nature of the incident, it underscores the importance of attention to detail when expressing love and appreciation. As Cannon hilariously confessed, perhaps opting for generic cards would have prevented this particular mix-up. Regardless, his efforts to make each mother feel cherished on Mother’s Day should be commended, even if the execution didn’t go exactly as planned.