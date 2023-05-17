The Film Blog: Erica Nlewedim, Stan Nze, Ini Dima-Okojie to Feature in Ademola Adedamola’s Directorial Debut ‘A Weekend To Forget’

Exciting news awaits movie enthusiasts as Film Exec Ademola Adedamola gears up to make his feature directorial debut with Inkblot Productions’ latest offering, “A Weekend to Forget.”

The upcoming thriller boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Stan Nze, Ini Dima-Okojie, Etim Effiong, Elozonam, Neo Akpofure, and Erica Nlewedim. With such a talented group of actors, this film is set to captivate audiences and leave them on the edge of their seats.

Inkblot Productions has gained a reputation for producing high-quality and captivating Nigerian films. Their ability to tell compelling stories and showcase exceptional talent has made them a leading force in the Nigerian film industry. Now, with Ademola Adedamola stepping into the director’s chair, the anticipation for “A Weekend to Forget” has reached new heights.

Read Also: The Film Blog: Dare Olaitan Explains How Famous Actors Opted Out of His Horror Film ‘Ile Owo’

While the plot details of “A Weekend to Forget” are being kept under wraps, the thriller genre alone is enough to generate intrigue and excitement. The combination of an experienced director, a stellar cast, and Inkblot Productions’ track record of delivering compelling stories ensures that this film will be an enthralling cinematic experience.

As the directorial debut of Ademola Adedamola, “A Weekend to Forget” marks a significant milestone in his career. It is a testament to his passion for storytelling and his dedication to pushing boundaries in the Nigerian film industry. With this film, Adedamola has the opportunity to leave his unique mark and establish himself as a talented director to watch.

For fans of Nigerian cinema and those eagerly awaiting the next suspenseful thriller, “A Weekend to Forget” is undoubtedly a film to keep an eye on.

