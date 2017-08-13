I am the first rapper to make money off music in Nigeria – Ruggedman

Rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popular known as Ruggedman has said many of the things he spoke about in his early days in the music industry have started happening.

In an interview with Punch, the rapper said he was the first to make money off rap music in Nigeria.

He added that he had lost a lot for speaking the truth.

He said, “I am happy that many of the things I spoke about in those days are still happening. I have always been campaigning for the use of our mother tongue in our songs. When I started, some people felt I was just a troublemaker; they didn’t know that I was fighting for the industry. Like I said in another of my songs, I will always speak my mind; whether people agree with it or not. I stand on the side of the truth and that is what I’m known for. I wouldn’t go out of my way to diss anyone; I will just say the things that people know but don’t want to say. Truly, I have lost a lot for speaking my mind, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Now, we all know that Nigerian songs have taken over the whole African continent. I can confidently say that I’m the first rapper to make money off rap music in Nigeria.”

On when he would be getting married, the rapper said, “I have chosen to keep my relationship, and my private life in general away from the press. I have vowed not to have kids out of wedlock and I am bidding my time to do the right thing.”