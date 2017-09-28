I have the knowledge and mental capacity to defeat APC in 2019 – Fayose

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose Thursday, at Chelsea Hotel in Abuja, has confirmed that he would contest the office of president in the 2019 general elections.

The governor said he remained the best person to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls – as he had the strength, knowledge and ‎mental capacity to hit the ground running if given the mandate.

They said they zoned the ticket to the north, I challenge our brothers from the north for a contest in the field , he said.

, he said. The governor argued that in 1999 and 2003, the likes of late Alhaji Abubakar Rimi and Chief Barnabas Gemade contested the ticket from the north even though it was zoned to the south.

Also in 2007, some party members from the south did not only declare their intention to contest, they also showed interest and obtained nomination forms. Those from ‎the south were; Chief Victor Attah, Dr Peter Odili, Dr Sam Egwu, Dr Donald Duke, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, Owelle Rochas Okorocha among others. ‎Like they lied to win the election, the APC government of President Buhari has been deceitful for over two years and an end must come to this deceptive government by 2019.

Twice, I defeated incumbents to become governor of Ekiti State and I am confident that with your support as my party leaders and supporters, I will defeat the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, in a free and fair election , he said.

, he said. The governor said he had already been destined by God to take Nigeria out of the present political and economic crisis.