I really can’t explain this feeling | D’Banj on being a father

Singer D’Banj is excited at the birth of his son, Daniel Oyebanjo.

The singer had announced the birth of his first child on Friday, having managed to keep his marriage secret.

In a Children’s Day message to his son, D’Banj said he could not explain the feeling of having a son.

He wrote on Instagram, “Happy first #ChildrensDay @danieldthird … I can’t really explain this feeling, but I’m so blessed to have you.

“Also Happy #ChildrensDay to all the beautiful Children Across Nigeria and the world . God Bless you all.”

D’Banj had gotten married to his wife, Didi Kilgrow in a private wedding last year.