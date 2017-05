Nigerian entertainer, D’banj is reportedly expecting his first child with wife, Didi Kilgrow.

According to an exclusive report by Linda Ikeji’s Blog, the couple are currently in the United States as they await the arrival of their baby.

Dapo ‘D’banj’ Oyebanjo married Didi Kilgrow in a secret ceremony in July 2016. They reportedly started dating in 2015.

D’banj has managed to keep his marriage and private life secret since he parted ways with former associate, Don Jazzy.