Igbo do not want to secede from Nigeria – Iwuanyanwu

Businessman and politician, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has said Igbos have invested more into Nigeria than Yoruba and Hausa.

He said this while as a special guest of honour at a National Unity summit organised by Arewa Ambassadors Congress of Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu said the people of the South East would oppose anyone who wanted to secede from Nigeria.

He said the Igbo will not support any plan to lave Nigeria which it has heavily invested in.

He however stated that the Federal Government wronged by arrested Nnamdi Kanu.

He said, “He (Kanu) only expressed his view. No arm was found in his possession. We are Biafrans and we are not ashamed to say it. Igbo have invested more in Nigeria than Arewa and Oduduwa. We want to be one Nigeria in fairness.”

The businessman said Biafra was the opinion of an individual.

“Biafra is not about secession. It is a name of a particular people in Nigeria from the South East. Therefore, it is not an offense to say that I am a Biafran. There was no victor, no vanquished after the civil war. I am impressed with Yakubu Gowon because he implemented all the agreements reached at the end of the Civil War. Igbo were not deprived at the end of the civil war, “Iwuanyanwu added.