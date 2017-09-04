I returned to make livelihood of Nigerians better – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he returned from London to make livelihood for Nigerians better.

Buhari said this on Monday while receiving associations of farmers, businessmen, youths, elders and politicians from Katsina at his country home, Daura.

Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, Buhari said he returned to pursue policies that will improve the livelihood of the people, and reposition Nigeria for good.

“Considering the challenges we are facing as a nation, we have been doing our best to provide sustainable solutions, and we will keep doing our best.

“I am happy you came here today, and I am thankful for all the prayers. You are leaders of various groups at the grass root, and you are closer to the people so you understand these problems as well. We need your support,’’ he said.